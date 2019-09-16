fbpx

Caffè Lena Showcases ‘Saratoga Originals’ In Evening Jam-Packed With Local Talent

The list of performers this past Friday the 13th included Corry Loveday, Lucas Garrett and Carolyn Shapiro.

Banjoist Carolyn Shapiro and fiddler Connor Armbruster perform at Caffè Lena's Saratoga Originals on Friday, September 13. (Katie Dobies)
Corry Loveday works on his set list. (Katie Dobies)

Banjoist Carolyn Shapiro and fiddler Connor Armbruster perform at Caffè Lena's Saratoga Originals on Friday, September 13. (Katie Dobies)

The score comes in handy. (Katie Dobies)

Fiddler Connor Armbruster. (Katie Dobies)

Keyboardist Corry Loveday is all smiles before his Caffè Lena gig. (Katie Dobies)

Lucas Garrett waits for his time to shine. (Katie Dobies)

The always-attentive crowd at Caffè Lena, doing what they do best. (Katie Dobies)

Corry Loveday in action. (Katie Dobies)

The cheese stands alone. (Katie Dobies)

Corry Loveday. (Katie Dobies)

Caroline Shapiro. (Katie Dobies)

Caroline Shapiro. (Katie Dobies)

Banjoist Carolyn Shapiro accompanied by fiddler Connor Armbruster share a laugh. (Katie Dobies)

Corry Loveday shows off his pipes. (Katie Dobies)

It's all smiles for Corry Loveday at Caff

The Caffè Lena crowd enjoys the Saratoga Originals lineup. (Katie Dobies)

Lucas Garrett performing with Corry Loveday. (Katie Dobies)

Corry Loveday (front) and Lucas Garrett share a laugh. (Katie Dobies)

Singer-guitarist Lucas Garrett wows the crowd. (Katie Dobies)

Most upstart musicians may only dream of playing at historic music venues such as the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville or Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple. But right here in Saratoga Springs, musicians of all types can share their songs at Caffè Lena, the longest continuously operating folk music venue in all of America.

On Friday, September 13, three local musicians linked up at the Spa City venue to play in the ongoing Saratoga Originals series, in which professional musicians and songwriters from our area can perform live (and fine-tune their stage presence) at a true-to-life historic music venue. Musicians who performed included Corry Loveday, Lucas Garrett and Carolyn Shapiro.

saratoga living‘s Katie Dobies was waiting in the wings to catch the triple-bill—and also snap some photos of it, too. For more of Dobies’ recent work, click here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

