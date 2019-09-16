Caffè Lena Showcases ‘Saratoga Originals’ In Evening Jam-Packed With Local Talent

The always-attentive crowd at Caffè Lena, doing what they do best. (Katie Dobies)

Most upstart musicians may only dream of playing at historic music venues such as the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville or Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple. But right here in Saratoga Springs, musicians of all types can share their songs at Caffè Lena, the longest continuously operating folk music venue in all of America.

On Friday, September 13, three local musicians linked up at the Spa City venue to play in the ongoing Saratoga Originals series, in which professional musicians and songwriters from our area can perform live (and fine-tune their stage presence) at a true-to-life historic music venue. Musicians who performed included Corry Loveday, Lucas Garrett and Carolyn Shapiro.

saratoga living's Katie Dobies was waiting in the wings to catch the triple-bill—and also snap some photos of it, too.