Saratoga Race Course 2019: Another Side Of The Historic 150th Travers Day

'saratoga living' captured the fans, the atmosphere, the undercard and of course, the Travers itself on August 24.

Travers Day
The horses come around the bend in the Grade 1 Forego on the Travers Day card at Saratoga Race Course. (Katie Dobies)
_MG_0004

One of the 48,000-plus Travers Day fans handicaps one of the races on the Travers card. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0011

And they're off...in the Travers Day undercard! Here's the start of the Ballston Spa. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0019

Track-goers watch the races from the newly constructed 1863 Club. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0024

Significant Form, with Jockey John Velazquez aboard, winning the Ballston Spa. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0026

Mascha, with Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard, following the Ballston Spa. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0028

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione aboard Conquest Hardcandy following the Ballston Spa. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0054

The stands are 40,000-plus strong on Travers Day. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0069

José Ortiz rides Elate in the Forego on Travers Day. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0070

A butterfly photobombs the Forego. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0071

The thrill of the hunt in the Forego. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0075

And there they go...in the Grade 1 Forego on the Travers Day undercard. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0114

One of the Thoroughbreds leaves the track following the G1 Forego. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0130

The flat track is readied for the next race. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0133

The US Military Academy Parachute Team drops in between races. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0175

The Grade 1 Sword Dancer on the turf. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0183

Annals of Time, with Jockey Javier Castellano aboard, pours it on for the win in the Sword Dancer. (Katies Dobies)

_MG_0214

Jockey Javier Castellano waves to cheering fans following his win in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer on Trainer Chad Brown's horse, Annals of Time. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0221

Racing fans lineup along the rail for a race. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0227

A man gets in some last-minute handicapping in the Paddock area. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0240

Code of Honor is escorted into the Paddock prior to winning the Travers Stakes. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0383

(from left - front): Maria Sciandra, Madi Worden, Nancy Worden and family excited for the Travers to begin. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0448

Code of Honor about to cross the finish line, winning the 2019 Travers. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0465

An official, holding the floral blanket that will be draped over Travers winner Code of Honor and jockey John Velazquez. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0493

Code of Honor is cleaned off after winning the 2019 Travers Stakes. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0522

John Velazquez and Code of Honor are honored with the traditional blanket of flowers following their Travers win. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0556

Code of Honor enjoys a spray-down following a hard-fought Travers. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0559

Code of Honor looks at the camera following his win in the 2019 Travers Stakes. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0566

Code of Honor after winning Travers Stakes. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0577

Jockey John Velazquez stands with Code of Honor Owner W.S. Farish and company in the Winner’s Circle, following their Travers win. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0585

Following the Travers Stakes (Race 11), there were two more races on the card, including this $40,000 turf allowance optional claiming race (Race 12). (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0586

Race 12 on the Travers Day card gets going. (Katie Dobies)

_MG_0592

The horses stride along the turf in Race 12 on the Travers Day card. (Katie Dobies)

A nice chunk of the 48,000-plus fans at the 150th running of The Travers Stakes on August 24 at Saratoga Race Course probably only got to watch the big race and Code of Honor’s win on a TV screen. Or maybe you were in the Grandstand or at the 1863 Club and caught a glimpse of the horses as they whizzed by.

As luck would have it, saratoga living had two photographers onsite covering the Travers—Billy Francis LeRoux, who was positioned on the infield, where he shot a breathtaking group of photos of the race itself and its immediate aftermath.

You’ll be hard-pressed, however, to find a more complete (and gorgeous) run of photographs than the ones saratoga living photographer Katie Dobies took of Travers Day, which of course, isn’t only about the featured race: It’s about the fans, the atmosphere, the jockeys, the horses and the thrill of the race—and all the stakes races on the undercard. And while LeRoux completed shooting The Travers Stakes just outside of the Winner’s Circle, here, Dobies gives us unfettered access to the bedlam there, mere minutes following Code of Honor’s big win. Click on the photo above to see Dobies’ full gallery.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

