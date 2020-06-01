fbpx

Governor Cuomo: Capital Region Set To Enter Phase Two Of Reopening On June 3

Cuomo said the reopening was contingent on the region's data being analyzed favorably by a panel of experts.

Governor Cuomo announced that the Capital Region was on schedule to enter phase two on June 3.

Everybody can start queuing up to make their hair appointments again—because phase two looks to be on its way this week.

In his June 1 press briefing, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the Capital Region was on track to begin phase two of its reopening on Wednesday, June 3, while Western New York would begin phase two the previous day. Five regions—Central New York, the North Country, Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley Regions—have already entered phase two.

This, of course, is all contingent on the county, regional, state and global experts all signing off on the data—which Cuomo emphasized could be a dealbreaker, if the numbers appeared not to be as positive as they were initially assumed to be.

Phase two includes the reopening of professional services, finance and insurance, retail, administrative support and real estate and rental leasing (for a full list, click here). The approximate time between each phase is two weeks, with phase three, including restaurants and food services and hotels and accommodations; and phase four, arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

It’s still unclear whether additional restrictions will be in place (or enforced) following the end of phase four.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

