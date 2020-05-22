Casey’s Homemade Goods To Open Storefront In Downtown Saratoga This Fall (Exclusive)

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly hit state and local economies hard, that hasn’t stopped some small businesses from continuing to plan for the future. Saratoga Living has recently learned that one Saratoga Springs-based baking company, Casey’s Homemade Goods, is opening its first storefront location off of Broadway in Downtown Saratoga. (The location is still under wraps.) In early May, Casey’s announced on its Facebook and Instagram that a brick-and-mortar store would be opening this fall.

“The customer reactions when they see their orders for the first time or when they take the first bite is what fuels me to continue,” says Casey Dolan, who founded Casey’s Homemade Goods out of her home in January of 2019. Since then, Dolan’s been taking online orders for pickup and special events, and according to the baker, business has been on the up and up with people stuck at home. “I’ve seen a huge increase in business during this pandemic,” says Dolan. “The desire to support local has been overwhelming. But being able to provide a little joy and celebration to the people in my community is very rewarding and it inspires me to grow.”

Dolan’s passion for baking is evident in the menu of sweet treats that will be available at Casey’s when it opens later this year. In addition to the usual sugary suspects—cupcakes, cookies, doughnuts, macarons and ice cream—the bakery will also feature its signature creations like Cookie Burgers (a brownie with strawberries, homemade marshmallow fluff and cheesecake fillings all sandwiched between two giant chocolate chip cookies), as well as Togatarts (a healthier, fresh-made Pop-Tart inspiration that comes in a variety of unique flavors—Death Wish Nutella, PB&J and brown sugar cinnamon to name a few) as well as a selection of fresh tea from Saratoga Tea & Honey and coffee from Death Wish Coffee.

In particular, Dolan prides herself on her doughnuts. “I developed my own doughnut recipe that took me six months to perfect,” she says. “So many customers have blessed me with the compliment of [saying that] I have the ‘best fried doughnut in the 518.'” When the storefront location opens this fall, on its menu will be a regular lineup of Casey’s most popular doughnut flavors, including Reese’s chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, the aforementioned fried doughnut and even a flavor using Death Wish Coffee. Perhaps best of all, those already hankering to try Dolan’s mouthwatering creations don’t have to wait: All of the local bakery’s snacks and baked goods are currently available for order and pick-up on its website.

Though the official opening is still months away, Dolan’s eager to get her new storefront up and running. “The shop will have a vintage 1920s vibe: classy, elegant but casual,” she says. Also, expect a few cafe tables with plug-ins for electronics and fresh flowers on top, plus a bar where patrons will be able to enjoy their food and drinks. Out of the new location, Dolan’s also planning on hosting some regular events and entertainment such as live music and sugar cookie decorating classes, which the Colonie native currently offers at Saratoga’s The Hideaway.

Although the baked goods business has been booming lately, Dolan’s hoping to keep her future bakery fairly local and intimate. “I like the personal aspect of my business,” she says. “Some of my customers I’ve grown to know quite well, getting to know their kids and parents. I’d like to stay small and personal so that I can continue to build customer relationships like that.”