Chowderfest 2020: Dango’s Chicken Wing Chowder Wins Coveted ‘People’s Choice’ Award

More than 140,000 cups of chowder were served at this year's Chowderfest. (Discover Saratoga)

More than 140,000 cups of chowder were served at this year's Chowderfest. (Discover Saratoga)

All hail the 2020 kings of Chowderfest! Over the weekend, Discover Saratoga has announced the results of this year’s Chowderfest, which was held on Saturday, February 1. Winners were chosen from ten different categories based on how many cups of chowder each sold. The “People’s Choice” for the coveted top-seller category, with 4000-plus cups sold, went to Dango’s Saratoga for its delicious Chicken Wing Chowder.

In all, more than 30,000 festival-goers packed the streets of Downtown Saratoga to sample and vote on $1 cups of inventive chowder creations from area restaurants, cafes, bars and caterers. Ninety-three vendors participated this year, selling more than 140,000 samples of chowder during the one-day event.

While Dango’s may’ve taken home the “People’s Choice” award, it was an altogether close race, with The Parting Glass’ Luck of the Irish Seafood Chowder coming in second place (3000-4000 cups sold); and Courtyard by Marriott Saratoga Springs’ Buffalo Chicken Chowder coming in third (2000-3000 cups sold). Sweet Mimi’s also made the rankings in the dessert chowder category with its Tiramasu Dessert Chowder.

The official results were announced at the end of Chowderfest during the festival’s Annual Award Ceremony at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center. Take a look at the full list of winners below:

People’s Choice 500 bowls or less: Ribbon Cafe, Southwest Shrimp Corn Chowder with tequila bacon

People’s Choice 501-750 bowls: Bentley’s Tavern, Sweet Harvest Chorizo Chowder

People’s Choice 751-1000 bowls: The Mill on Round Lake, Davey Jones Seafood Chowder

People’s Choice 1001-1500 bowls: Solevo Kitchen & Social, Clams Casino Chowder

People’s Choice 1501- 2000 bowls: The Wesley Community, Smokey Shrimp and Grilled Andouille Sausage Chowder

People’s Choice 2001-3000 bowls: Courtyard by Marriott Saratoga Springs, Smoked Buffalo Chicken Chowder

People’s Choice 3001-4000 bowls: The Parting Glass, Luck of the Irish Seafood Chowder

People’s Choice 4001-plus bowls: Dango’s, Chicken Wing Chowder

Best Dessert Chowder: Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery, Tiramisu Dessert Chowder

Saranac Cup: Bookmakers at the Holiday Inn, Saranac Lager Philly Cheesesteak Chowder