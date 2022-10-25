fbpx

Comfort Kitchen Hops on the Breakfast Train

Saratogians can now get pancakes, breakfast tacos and more at the Saratoga Marketplace eatery.

Egg dishes have been especially popular items on Comfort Kitchen's breakfast menu.

For the last few years, Comfort Kitchen has been known as a quick and easy place to grab a handheld lunch or perfectly plated early dinner. But this past summer, owner Rory Moran decided that an earlier, coffee-fueled start was what was missing at his Saratoga Marketplace restaurant, and a mouthwatering breakfast menu was born.

Served Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to noon, Comfort Kitchen’s breakfast menu consists of sweets (“the favorite so far has been the pancakes,” Moran says), eggs (“we’re getting local eggs from Elihu Farm and Featherbed Lane Farm, so people are really digging all the egg dishes”), sides (including Vermont bacon, potato hash and house-made sausage), baked goods (fresh-baked muffins and coffee cakes), and drinks (“I’m very happy that it’s caught on that we have our beer and wine license—we’re selling a lot of mimosas.”).

And don’t forget coffee. “We’ve always had a really great relationship with Death Wish Coffee,” Moran says. “So it’s been exciting to be able to serve that—and to drink it every morning.”

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 