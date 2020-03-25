Comfortex, Precision Valve & Automation Now Producing Medical Equipment To Help Out During The COVID-19 Crisis

Area companies, which don't normally mass produce medical equipment, are pitching in to help out regional hospitals facing shortages.

Area companies, which don't normally mass produce medical equipment, are pitching in to help out regional hospitals facing shortages.

When New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo recently made an appeal to regional manufacturing businesses to flip the script and start producing medical equipment en masse for area hospitals in need, these local businesses heeded the call.

Having been deemed an “essential” manufacturer, Comfortex, which normally manufactures products such as window blinds and shades, has switched gears and is now producing medical gowns and masks as well, per Albany Business Review. (Comfortex is based in Watervliet.) In a message to the public, Executive Vice President John Fitzgerald noted that, during conversations with the government and medical facilities, Comfortex saw the chance to help fulfill “the needs of people and businesses during this crisis.”

Also helping out is Colonie-based Precision Valve & Automation, which has spent nearly three decades producing robots used to manufacture car dashboard screens, artificial hips and military weapons, is prepared to make up to 100 emergency ventilators per day. Said the company’s President Tony Hynes of the initiative: “When we heard the governor ask businesses to be creative and help, we took that as our marching orders. We can build anything and make it work.”

And it’s not only happening in the Capital Region: A Syracuse-area couple is 3-D printing face-shields for medical workers working with COVID-19-infected patients.