Complexions’ New Brunch is Easy Like Sunday Morning

In the midst of a whirlwind Saratoga summer, it can be tough to carve out an hour or two to hit the spa for some TLC (or a very necessary pedicure). Heck, it’s often impossible just to find time to eat! But Complexions’ new Sunday brunch add-on combines pampering and a well-balanced meal for the ultimate self-care time-saver.

“Summer in Saratoga is always an exciting time,” says Complexions Spa for Beauty & Wellness owner Denise Dubois. “But it’s also so busy. So on Sundays, we are now offering a brunch box for you to enjoy along with your favorite spa beverage.”

The $18 Sunday Wellness Brunch is served from 10am to 2pm and includes a quiche (Lorraine or veggie), fresh seasonal fruit and a split of Prosecco. Says Dubois: “We wanted to offer something simple and healthy.”

Nutrition is on the forefront of Complexions’ myriad offerings, and the spa has introduced RN-administered IV nutritional infusions in time for summer. “The many options,” Dubois says, “include allergy and headache relief, fat loss, rehydration after a long night out, performance recovery, immunity boosting and energy.”