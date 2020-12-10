Cooperstown Distillery Opening Retail Storefront, Tasting Room on Broadway in Saratoga

Downtown Saratoga Springs just hit a grand slam—during a global pandemic, no less. Cooperstown Distillery, which is headquartered in the hometown of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Cooperstown, will be opening a second retail store and tasting room on Broadway in Saratoga imminently.

A representative at the distillery told Saratoga Living that construction inside 453 Broadway will be completed tomorrow (December 10), and the shop could be opening as early as this weekend.

The new storefront will not be a working distillery, but rather a retail shop, which will sell Cooperstown Distillery’s small batch, hand-crafted spirits such as its award-winning Cooperstown Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey and baseball-themed Abner Doubleday line of spirits, which come in special, baseball-shaped glass decanters.

The rep said that the Saratoga location will be similar to the distillery’s Downtown Cooperstown storefront, which features a tasting room, shop and lounge. Besides spirits, that location also sells gift items, apparel, bitters, glassware and cocktail accoutrements.

There are actually two Cooperstown Distillery locations in Cooperstown—the aforementioned retail space and the distillery itself, where it produces its spirits. Cooperstown Distillery’s Founder and President Jean Mara told CBS’ local affiliate this past May that opening the Saratoga location was part of an expansion plan, which also included adding an additional 7,000 square-foot space in Cooperstown.

Even though it hasn’t even opened yet, the distillery has already become a good samaritan in the Saratoga market, producing some 1,500 bottles of hand sanitizer for Saratogians in the early months of COVID.

This is a developing story.