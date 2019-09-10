fbpx

Country Legend Willie Nelson Doubles Back To SPAC With His Outlaw Music Festival

Nelson returned to the Saratoga venue on September 7, with luminaries such as Bonnie Raitt and Alison Krauss.

Multiple Grammy-winning artists Alison Krauss performing at SPAC on September 7 as part of the Outlaw Music Festival. (Francesco D'Amico)
Lead singer T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne. (Francesco D'Amico)

Lead singer T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Brothers Osborne open up The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

The Brothers Osborne open up The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Alison Krauss performs at The Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

If you were in the audience for last year’s Outlaw Music Festival at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), you would’ve been treated to a laundry list of up-and-coming and established country-rock stars, including Grammy winner Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Neil Young and of course, festival-organizer Willie Nelson.

This year’s lineup at SPAC broke up the all-boy’s club by inviting two of the top female country musicians in the world to crash the main stage party: 11- and 16-time Grammy-winning legends, respectively, Bonnie Raitt and Alison Krauss on September 7.

Photographer Francesco D’Amico was once again in the pit snapping photos of the event—capturing portions of sets from festival openers the Brothers Osborne and Krauss. (Willie Nelson was apparently off limits to local photographers.) Also, take a gander at his Cardi B shoot the night before here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

