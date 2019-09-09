fbpx

Grammy-Winning Pop Star Cardi B Brings Down The House At SPAC

The best-selling rapper performed her make-up date at the Saratoga venue on September 6.

Cardi B
Cardi B lookin' right at you, Saratoga! (Francesco D'Amico)
DJ Ray G gets the crowd ready for Cardi B. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B and her dancers heat up the SPAC stage. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B at her rescheduled SPAC date on September 6. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B wowing the late-summer crowd at SPAC. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B's nails are something to behold! (Francesco D'Amico)

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Cardi B. (Francesco D'Amico)

DJ Ray G addresses the SPAC crowd. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B and her dancers keep the SPAC crowd on its feet. (Francesco D'Amico)

One of Cardi B’s dancers showing off her skills. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B's on tour supporting her Grammy-winning album 'Invasion of Privacy.'

Cardi B twerking the night away. (Francesco D'Amico)

Cardi B sure knows how to make a grand entrance. And for fans in Saratoga Springs, this one was four months in the making. After the Grammy-winning pop star had to cancel her show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) at the end of May, in order to recover from plastic surgery (she was forthright with her fans about the procedures that had been done), she played her rescheduled date on Friday, September 6.

Striding out to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” Cardi B launched into a 22-song set, which included her No.1 singles, night-ending “Bodak Yellow,” first-set-closing “I Like It” and mid-set “Girls Like You,” which all charted on the Billboard 100 at the same time.

Even though a last-minute decree from the powers-that-be at Live Nation kept saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico from shooting from the pit, he was still able to capture the amazing energy from the night’s big headliner. For more of D’Amico’s work from this summer’s SPAC/Live Nation slate, click here.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

