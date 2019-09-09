Grammy-Winning Pop Star Cardi B Brings Down The House At SPAC

Cardi B sure knows how to make a grand entrance. And for fans in Saratoga Springs, this one was four months in the making. After the Grammy-winning pop star had to cancel her show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) at the end of May, in order to recover from plastic surgery (she was forthright with her fans about the procedures that had been done), she played her rescheduled date on Friday, September 6.

Striding out to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” Cardi B launched into a 22-song set, which included her No.1 singles, night-ending “Bodak Yellow,” first-set-closing “I Like It” and mid-set “Girls Like You,” which all charted on the Billboard 100 at the same time.

Even though a last-minute decree from the powers-that-be at Live Nation kept saratoga living‘s Francesco D’Amico from shooting from the pit, he was still able to capture the amazing energy from the night’s big headliner. For more of D’Amico’s work from this summer’s SPAC/Live Nation slate, click here.