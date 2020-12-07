Infectious Diseases Expert: COVID-19 Infection Could Lead to Prolonged Erectile Dysfunction in Men

For those Saratogians, specifically men, who haven’t been wearing a mask or social distancing in public and calling b.s. on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s most recent mandates, you might want to think twice the next time you leave your home unsheathed.

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson, who was interviewed by NBC’s LX News program, men who become infected with the COVID-19 virus could experience prolonged erectile dysfunction issues as a side effect of the virus. “We know that it causes issues in the vasculature,” said Dr. Grayson. “So this is something that is of real concern, so not just that this virus can kill you, but can actually cause long-term, lifelong potential complications.”

A government study released back in July 2020 concluded that COVID-19 survivors could develop sexual and reproductive health issues.

This news comes on the heels of a Yale University study that found that COVID-19 fatalities were greatly curbed by “general mask mandates, mask mandates for employees, stay-at-home orders, limiting gatherings to 10 people, and closing restaurants, gyms, and parks and beaches.”

Saratoga County’s COVID positivity rate is currently at 3.93 percent, with more than 500 new cases in the last seven days, 327 of which were in Saratoga Springs. Of the 24 confirmed COVID deaths in the county, 75 percent of them have been men.