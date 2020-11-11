Governor Cuomo: Bars, Restaurants and Gyms Must Close by 10pm

On November 11, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that bars, restaurants and gyms must close by no later than 10pm, and that private gatherings must be limited to 10 people. (governorandrewcuomo/Flickr)

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to spike across New York State, rumors have swirled of a possible second statewide shutdown. And while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hasn’t gone that far just yet, he did announce on Wednesday, November 11, that establishments with a liquor license—in other words, restaurants and bars—as well as gyms, must close by no later than 10pm. The state will also limit private indoor gatherings, including house parties, to 10 people (unless a family of more than 10 resides in the home).

The new rules go into effect Friday, November 13.

“We’re seeing a national and global COVID surge,” Cuomo said. “And New York is a ship on the COVID tide.” Though the state hasn’t seen the type hospitalization rate it did this past spring, there has been cause for alarm in portions of the state, including the Capital Region, which saw 100 new cases mushroom up in Albany last night and a number of restaurants there voluntarily close because of staffers who tested positive for the virus.

The state’s overall infection rate is also on a worrisome climb. It has increased to 2.9 percent, up from just 0.98 percent on September 17—the latter being below the threshold that Cuomo deems safe for New Yorkers. Overall, per the New York Times, the state has seen an average of 3,209 cases per day over the last week, up 85 percent over the average total two weeks prior. However, the state’s positivity rate remains the third lowest in the nation.