SLAH: Hildebrandt’s Ice Cream is Coming to Saratoga

What do ice cream and Saratoga horse racing have in common? More than you might think.

For one, Stewart’s Shops has brought back its limited-edition Bel-Mint Stakes flavor, a tribute version of the fan-favorite Mint Cookie Crumble, available at 175 participating Stewart’s locations through Sunday, June 7. At the track itself, you can get a cone or dish of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, or a shake at the Capital Region’s only Shake Shack location. And now, an ice cream shop located just 10 miles from Belmont Park in Long Island is following the jockeys north to the Spa City.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.