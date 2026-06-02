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FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: Hildebrandt’s Ice Cream is Coming to Saratoga

  • The fan-favorite Long Island brand will be available at Eddie F's New England Seafood Restaurant just in time for the Belmont.

What do ice cream and Saratoga horse racing have in common? More than you might think.

For one, Stewart’s Shops has brought back its limited-edition Bel-Mint Stakes flavor, a tribute version of the fan-favorite Mint Cookie Crumble, available at 175 participating Stewart’s locations through Sunday, June 7. At the track itself, you can get a cone or dish of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, or a shake at the Capital Region’s only Shake Shack location. And now, an ice cream shop located just 10 miles from Belmont Park in Long Island is following the jockeys north to the Spa City.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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