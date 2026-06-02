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SLAH: 9 New Ways to Shop in Saratoga

  • A sneak peek at the region's only free store, Heidi Owen West's newest venture, the East Side sneaker store you didn't know existed, Betsy Olmsted's big return, and more.

They say good things happen in threes. When it comes to Spa City shopping, though, apparently, good things happen in nines.

In addition to warm weather, the final Belatoga, and the 15 Church Patio renovation, this season of Saratoga is bringing with it a renewed focus on shopping local at nine new (or new-ish) shops that run the gamut from a jewel-box of a kids’ store to an old favorite reimagined in the Downtown Marketplace. There’s also a gourmet market outpost, an alleyway shop dedicated to discounts, a vintage store conceived of by a beloved local bartender, and an ode to local artisans on Broadway. But first, the grand re-opening of a secondhand store at which no money is actually exchanged.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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