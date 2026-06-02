SLAH: 9 New Ways to Shop in Saratoga

They say good things happen in threes. When it comes to Spa City shopping, though, apparently, good things happen in nines.

In addition to warm weather, the final Belatoga, and the 15 Church Patio renovation, this season of Saratoga is bringing with it a renewed focus on shopping local at nine new (or new-ish) shops that run the gamut from a jewel-box of a kids’ store to an old favorite reimagined in the Downtown Marketplace. There’s also a gourmet market outpost, an alleyway shop dedicated to discounts, a vintage store conceived of by a beloved local bartender, and an ode to local artisans on Broadway. But first, the grand re-opening of a secondhand store at which no money is actually exchanged.

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