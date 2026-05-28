HEAL Brings Infrared Sauna and Cold Plunge Therapy to Broadway

The Spa City has been known as an epicenter of health since the 1800s. And now, one of the hottest (literally) wellness trends has touched down in downtown Saratoga.

In March, Nicole Lanse, a recent transplant from the Finger Lakes region, opened HEAL, a wellness center that combines infrared sauna therapy and cold plunge immersion under one roof—and, actually, in one room. The space, located above Putnam Market at 433 Broadway, Suite 204, boasts five private rooms with infrared saunas offering the full spectrum of infrared wavelengths, two of which also have commercial cold plunge tubs in them.

“Everybody I come in contact with has been in a traditional sauna, which is phenomenal for detoxing—sweating it out because it’s a high temperature,” Lanse says. “Infrared saunas are based on light therapy, so they start around 130 degrees and go up to 160. The heat doesn’t have to be extremely high to get the benefits.”

For the uninitiated, red light therapy targets the skin, helping with rejuvenation (that’s why many spas utilize it), while near-, medium-, and far-infrared therapies penetrate deeper, helping with muscle and joint pain. Both light therapy and cold plunging help with inflammation.

“Everybody has some level of inflammation,” Lanse says. “So it really appealed to me that this business could be helpful for everybody.”