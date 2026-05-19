Don’t Miss These 6 Upcoming Arts Events

June 11

BalletX: The Four Seasons Reimagined

SPAC

Step into an immersive, multi-sensory world as BalletX debuts The Four Seasons Reimagined, a bold interpretation of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, at SPAC. Featuring an original live score by electronic music innovator Dan Deacon, the performance showcases four distinct choreographic visions—one for each season. With striking costumes, scenic designs, and transformative lighting, the production creates an environment where music, movement, and visuals collide. spac.org

June 4

Mostly Modern Festival Kickoff

Caffè Lena

Ring in the Mostly Modern Festival’s 7th season with a high-energy opener at Caffè Lena, where contemporary classical music takes center stage in a close setting. Whether you’re a seasoned classical fan or curious about experiencing something new, this kickoff concert sets the tone for a month full of innovative compositions with world-class musicianship (MMF will host nine more shows through June 20). mostlymodernfestival.org

June 5

Corinne Bailey Rae

Universal Preservation Hall

Grammy-winning artist Corinne Bailey Rae is bringing her signature blend of soul, R&B, and indie pop to Saratoga for a must-see performance at UPH. Known for her timeless hits like “Put Your Records On,” Bailey Rae pairs expressive vocals with personal songwriting, creating a live show that feels nostalgic yet current. In addition to her music, the artist has recently expanded her creative work into writing, publishing a children’s book named after her hit song. Whether you’ve been following since her breakout debut 20 years ago, or just discovering her sound, this performance will offer the chance to hear her up close. proctorscollaborative.org

June 14

Beekman Street Art Fair

Beekman Street

On June 14 from 10am–5pm, the Spa City’s creative side will be on full display in the Saratoga Art District. While galleries, studios, and cultural spaces invite you in to explore year-round, during the Beekman Street Art Fair the street will really come alive with a juried fine art and craft show, street performers, live music, and food trucks from Washington to West Circular streets. Admission is free, and the event will be held rain or shine. saratogaartdistrict.com

June 18

Jelly Roll

SPAC

The SPAC amphitheater is known for its annual lineup of Live Nation shows, and this summer will be no different. On June 18, rapper/singer Jelly Roll will be rolling into town for a high-energy concert—part of his Little Ass Shed Tour— that fuses country, rock, and hip-hop into one powerful sound. Known for his emotional storytelling and chart-topping hits, Jelly Roll delivers a live show that’s both heartfelt, fun, and electrifying. With a rapidly growing fan base and a reputation for spectacular performances, this Thursday night concert is one of the season’s most anticipated shows. ticketmaster.com

June 21–27

Elixir of Love

Universal Preservation Hall

Opera Saratoga’s Summer Festival returns with a vibrant lineup of performances that blend classic sounds with fresh storytelling. Spanning multiple venues throughout Saratoga, the festival offers an accessible, immersive way to experience world-class opera. This season’s lineup includes The Elixir of Love, a charming and comedic story of a puppy dog in love. Filled with humor and romance, this production is coming to UPH for four dates in June. operasaratoga.org