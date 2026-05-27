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SLAH: Ride Your Bike to These Saratoga Businesses for Discounts

  • A longtime Spa City initiative promoting human-powered transportation deserves new attention in this era of rising gas prices.

A couple of weeks ago, my bike-obsessed boyfriend texted me a link to a program that gives customers discounts at local businesses just for riding their bike there, and asked, “Did you know about this?!”

I didn’t, but upon closer inspection I saw that Saratoga was one of several cities across the country that have the program; locally, around 30 businesses—including Artisanal Brew Works, Broadway Coffee Co., and Impressions of Saratoga—participate. I figured it was a national program with a local arm, until Celtic Treasures owner Paul O’Donnell set me straight: Bicycle Benefits is a homegrown, grassroots initiative that was started by a local.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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