SLAH: Ride Your Bike to These Saratoga Businesses for Discounts

A couple of weeks ago, my bike-obsessed boyfriend texted me a link to a program that gives customers discounts at local businesses just for riding their bike there, and asked, “Did you know about this?!”

I didn’t, but upon closer inspection I saw that Saratoga was one of several cities across the country that have the program; locally, around 30 businesses—including Artisanal Brew Works, Broadway Coffee Co., and Impressions of Saratoga—participate. I figured it was a national program with a local arm, until Celtic Treasures owner Paul O’Donnell set me straight: Bicycle Benefits is a homegrown, grassroots initiative that was started by a local.

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