Heidi Owen West’s Guide to Saratoga Race Course

Few places are woven into the fabric of Saratoga quite like the racecourse. The scent of pine trees and horses, the sound of the bugler calling the field to the post, the sight of colorful hats drifting beneath the grandstand…For generations, summer in Saratoga has revolved around these traditions.

From breakfast during morning workouts to cocktails after the final race, here’s how I’d spend a perfect day at Saratoga Race Course:

Best Free Experience

The best things at Saratoga are often free. Arrive at the track early to watch the horses’ morning workouts. While you’re there, wander the grounds and appreciate the details many visitors miss, from historic racing photographs to the iron horse-head brackets that adorn the grandstand.

Best Trackside Food

Hattie’s fried chicken has fueled racegoers for generations, while Neighborhood Kitchen brings a fresh, local perspective to a historic venue. Trackside Grill, located just outside the racecourse gates, has the best breakfast sandwich this side of Downtown, and the Taste NY Pavilion, open Thursday–Sunday throughout the meet, offers complimentary samples from New York food and beverage producers.

What to Wear

No matter where you’re headed, comfortable shoes are essential: You’ll walk much farther than you think across grass, gravel, sidewalks, and grandstand stairs. And don’t forget a hat or fascinator! Saratoga is one of the few places where a great hat still feels perfectly at home. Choose one that folds into a tote—you’ll thank yourself when it’s time to head downtown for dinner.

Best Trackside Shopping

Downtown Saratoga’s known for its boutiques, but the racetrack has its own mini shopping scene. Visit Lifestyles at the Track at its iconic 1968 Shasta trailer for Saratoga-inspired apparel, hats, and race-day essentials, then stop by Miss Scarlett’s pop-up shop for classic trackside style and statement-making fascinators.

Best Place to Watch a Race

Before at least one race, make your way to the winner’s circle and stand near the buglers as they play the Call to Post. For many Saratoga regulars, it’s the sound of summer itself. Then, stick around the rail for the race. Feel the ground shake as the horses thunder past, hear the jockeys urging them home, and experience the speed and power of these incredible athletes up close.

Biggest Rookie Mistake

The biggest mistake you can make is treating Saratoga like a sporting event rather than a destination. Give yourself time to explore: Grab a coffee, watch the horses train, admire the architecture. Leave a race or two early and head downtown for dinner. Because the magic of Saratoga has never been found only in the winner’s circle. It’s in the traditions, the people, the history, and the moments in between.

The races are the reason we gather. The traditions are what keep us coming back.

—Heidi