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“The Races!” Issue Release Party with Cherie DeVaux

Photography by Zack Skowronek

A meet-and-greet with Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes–winning trainer Cherie DeVaux was the main attraction for 100 horse racing fans who gathered on Friday in the penthouse of Perennial Condominiums for Saratoga Living‘s track issue release party presented by Corcoran Country Living. Upon arrival, guests had the choice of complimentary wine, Druthers beer, or a tequila cocktail courtesy of Curamia (or one of each!), plus food from The Greens at Copake Country Club and West Ave Chicken, and dessert from Bella Napoli. Musician Paul Lambert performed as attendees lined up to get their copy of “The Races!” Issue signed by DeVaux, who graced the front cover. Thanks to sponsor Corcoran Country Living, Saratoga Living was able to donate 100 percent of ticket sales—$1,900—to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, the charity of DeVaux’s choice.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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Saratoga Springs
9:02 am, Aug 9, 2026
76°F
Humidity: 87 %
Pressure: 1014 hPa
Wind: 2 mph
Wind Gust: 5 mph
Clouds: 2%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 5:54 am
Sunset: 8:07 pm

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