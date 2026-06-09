Pitch In: Habitat for Humanity’s Women’s Build

For a growing number of people in our community, home ownership seems to be out of reach. “Obviously, there’s a housing crisis,” says Sharon Horton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. “Rent has become unaffordable. Buying a house has become unaffordable. Habitat’s mission is more important than it’s ever been.”

On a global scale, Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to create a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. This summer, our local Habitat chapter is gearing up for a special annual project that’ll bring Washington County one step closer to that goal.

“The Women’s Build is an interactive, competitive fundraising campaign where women-led teams support and raise funds that will go toward a modular home build in Hudson Falls that has been designated for a woman-led household,” Horton says. “It’s really women empowering women to become homeowners and to spread the word about the need for affordable housing in our community.” The fundraising campaign will lead up to the actual construction of the house, when fundraisers, donors, sponsors, and volunteers are invited on site to help with the build.

Habitat is currently seeking 10 connected, passionate, woman-led teams that will raise funds over the course of four weeks this summer. The teams are welcome to get creative—in past years, they’ve hosted all manner of fundraising events—and are asked to bring in a minimum of $2,500 for Habitat.

The organization will also need volunteers for the actual build, which is scheduled to happen later this summer. No prior experience is necessary: Volunteers can help with painting, installing hardware, and landscaping. While the leader of each team must be a woman, men are more than welcome to join a fundraising team and/or volunteer on the day of the build.

To get involved and help make life a little better for one of our own, email info@glensfallshabitat.org or call 518.793.7484.