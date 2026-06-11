Fit Check: The Belmont Stakes

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Event: The Belmont Stakes

Place: Saratoga Race Course

Date: June 6

Dr. Gloria Ethier

Physician

Saratoga Springs

This is such an impressive outfit: You’ve taken what conceptually could have been a costume, but you created something more elevated.

The dress is Milly. I was drawn to it because it was bold and looked like a racing post. It’s pure Saratoga. I was born in Floral Park, Long Island and my high school overlooked Belmont. Belmont is my race.

And that hat is perfection!

It’s a Christmas ornament. It’s sitting on a combo of two old fascinators.

Chris Barss

Real Estate Agent

Saratoga Springs

I like that you went mostly white and paired that with a white and blue-ish gray print jacket. Visually, it produces a cool sensation on a hot summer day.

The jacket is by Robert Graham. I wear a lot of Robert Graham, Peter Millar, and Au Noir. I love the feel and fit of Au Noir. It’s almost like they’re tailored for me.

Would you wear that jacket at work?

I would. I like being noticed.

Emily Funkhouser

Health Care Administrator

Canaan, CT

That’s a gorgeous dress. Did you buy it for Belmont?

No, this was a gift. The dress is Farm Rio. I decided to come here at the last minute, so I grabbed it because I hadn’t worn it yet. My shoes are House of Harlow, and my bag is vintage Coach.

Are the shoes comfortable?

They’re alright. I’m walking a lot…I didn’t anticipate that.

Matthew Donohue

Photographer/Director

Midway, KY

You’re actually working here at Belmont, but you also took some care putting together an outfit.

I always get dressed up. I came up here with a small wardrobe.

I especially like that flourish around your neck.

I like a little color, plus it keeps the sweat off. I had orange slippers on, but I changed into waterproof boots.

Angela Williams & Alex Serrano

Elementary School Teacher & Mortician

Silver Spring, MD

It’s always fun to find couples who are completely coordinated. Did you get those ensembles for Belmont?

AW: No, I just picked something out of my closet.

AS: I have lots of suits. We just coordinated. We’ve been to lots of horse races—Belmont, Preakness…Florida—so this is nothing new for us.

Will Kiernan

Buyer at an aerospace company

Saratoga Springs

Your pants are very whimsical—they have horses on them. And you matched your drink to your outfit. I like that.

My mom bought these pants for me. She thought they were cute, and I totally agreed. Moms always know. Then I needed a nice shirt, and I went down to Gap and got a nice clean white button-down.

You made the right choice wearing flip flops today.

They’re classy flip flops, they’re Olukai.

Maureen Baringer

Corporate Event Planner

Saratoga Springs

That is a big hat. And it really sings beautifully to your dress.

This hat was custom-made to match my dress. I had it made by a milliner in Kentucky. The dress is from Tuckernuck. My bag is Prada, direct from Italy, and my jewelry is from the equestrian line at deJonghe here in Saratoga. And my shoes! My shoes are Vivaia—the most comfortable shoes ever!

Rachel Dunn

Director of Marketing/Communications, Sackatoga Stables

Saratoga Springs

Your dress has such beautiful colors! They’re strong, vibrant hues that become something ethereal.

The dress is Psophia; I got it at Encounter in Saratoga. I had bought it for something else, but I wanted to wear it with this fascinator. I rented the fascinator from the designer, Lisa Tan, for Royal Ascot, and I liked it so much I bought it.

And I love your shoes.

Tamara Mellon. I bought them last year for Royal Ascot. I have another pair of Tamara Mellon heels and they’re super comfortable. Knowing that I was going to be walking around from morning to early evening in heels, I wanted to make sure that I had something comfortable. These definitely fit the bill.

Anna Ford

Executive Director, New Vocations

Lexington, KY

I noticed you from far away—your dress was so graphic, colorful, and pretty.

I got this at Him & Her in Lexington. This was a last-minute trip, and no matter what the temperature or the weather is outdoors, this dress works.

And I also noticed that you are not wearing a hat?

Hats give me a headache. Except at the Derby.

Yolanda Rand (center)

“Outfit Coordinator” for her family

Schenectady

You seem to be here as a group, and your hats are beautiful. Is this a family outing?

YR: As a family, we were surprised with tickets; one of my children got them so we could have a family day. We bought the hats last year.

Micaiah Rand (left center): The hats kind of kicked it up a notch and made us look elegant.

YR: We don’t bet—we come to see the horses and have a day together.