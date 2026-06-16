SLAH: Sam Luke Wants You to Read Books

Two minutes and thirty seconds into my interview with Saratogian Sam Luke at Broadway Coffee Co. last month, we’d already made plans to get a beer at Pint Sized after we were done. Granted, at the time, he was just three weeks into being a father and deserved a Miller Lite, and I will rarely turn down an invite to Pint Sized. But still—Sam, with his booming voice and kind eyes, is the sort of guy who makes you feel like you’ve known him for years. He’s the kind of guy that you’d expect could amass a huge social media following based on vibes alone.

But good vibes aren’t the only thing Sam has going for him.

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