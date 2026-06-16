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MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
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CULTURE + ARTS

SLAH: Sam Luke Wants You to Read Books

  • A year after becoming an overnight BookTok sensation, this new father is on a quest to inspire others to read more.

Two minutes and thirty seconds into my interview with Saratogian Sam Luke at Broadway Coffee Co. last month, we’d already made plans to get a beer at Pint Sized after we were done. Granted, at the time, he was just three weeks into being a father and deserved a Miller Lite, and I will rarely turn down an invite to Pint Sized. But still—Sam, with his booming voice and kind eyes, is the sort of guy who makes you feel like you’ve known him for years. He’s the kind of guy that you’d expect could amass a huge social media following based on vibes alone.

But good vibes aren’t the only thing Sam has going for him.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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