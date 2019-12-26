fbpx

Where Isn’t The Beef? Video Of Crossgates Mall Brawl At Beef Jerky Outlet Goes Viral

The 24-second video, shot just outside of the Albany mall storefront, has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Crossgates Mall. (JJBers/Flickr)

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the mall, nothing was stirring…well, actually, a massive brawl was breaking out and a video of it was going mega-viral.

On December 24 at a little past 4pm, local Twitter user, @GlockRivers, captured a 24-second video of a massive melee taking place in Crossgates Mall, the majority of which went down inside the mall’s Beef Jerky Outlet. As you can see from the video below, a number of people were involved in the altercation, which sent packages of beef jerky flying hither and yon, much to the chagrin of the outlet’s staffers. At press time, the video’s been viewed more than 2 million times and has received national coverage from a number of viral post aggregators, including the Daily Mail, Barstool Sports and the New York Post.

According to the Albany Times Union, police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

If the site of the brawl sounds familiar, you’re not imagining things; Saratoga Springs recently got its own Beef Jerky Outlet storefront, which took the place of the shuttered Comic Depot on Broadway.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 