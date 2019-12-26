Where Isn’t The Beef? Video Of Crossgates Mall Brawl At Beef Jerky Outlet Goes Viral

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the mall, nothing was stirring…well, actually, a massive brawl was breaking out and a video of it was going mega-viral.

On December 24 at a little past 4pm, local Twitter user, @GlockRivers, captured a 24-second video of a massive melee taking place in Crossgates Mall, the majority of which went down inside the mall’s Beef Jerky Outlet. As you can see from the video below, a number of people were involved in the altercation, which sent packages of beef jerky flying hither and yon, much to the chagrin of the outlet’s staffers. At press time, the video’s been viewed more than 2 million times and has received national coverage from a number of viral post aggregators, including the Daily Mail, Barstool Sports and the New York Post.

SHIT JUST GOT ACTIVE AT THE MALL pic.twitter.com/VeoSrRuuE2 — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) December 24, 2019

According to the Albany Times Union, police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

If the site of the brawl sounds familiar, you’re not imagining things; Saratoga Springs recently got its own Beef Jerky Outlet storefront, which took the place of the shuttered Comic Depot on Broadway.