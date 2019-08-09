fbpx

Daily Racing Form: Tacitus Works In Blinkers For Travers

The second-place finisher in the Belmont Stakes has his sights set on a first-place finish in the Midsummer Derby.

Tax defeats Tacitus in The Jim Dandy. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Tacitus, second in both the Belmont Stakes and Jim Dandy, may be equipped with blinkers when he runs in the Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 24.

On Friday, Tacitus, equipped with blinkers, worked a half-mile in 49.96 seconds over the Oklahoma training track, starting about two lengths behind Tide of the Sea and finishing on even terms. Tacitus got his last quarter in 24.32 seconds.

“Just watching, he looked good, he was doing everything pretty much within himself,” trainer Bill Mott said. “We didn’t get into him or anything. The rider felt he seemed a little more focused.”

Mott said he wanted to work Tacitus again in blinkers before committing to using them in the Travers.

Mott said Tacitus has always lacked a little bit of focus but with maturity has gotten better. Tacitus had a very wide trip when second to Sir Winston in the Belmont Stakes and he stumbled badly when second to Tax in the Jim Dandy.

“Not having blinkers had nothing to do with him falling on his face in the Jim Dandy or having a five-wide trip in the Belmont,” Mott said.

This story was originally published on DRF.com

David Grening, Daily Racing Form

David Grening covers the New York Racing Association circuit of Aqueduct, Belmont, and Saratoga plus such national events as the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup. He is a contributing author to "Champions" and joined Daily Racing Form in 1998.

