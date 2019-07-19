Travers Stakes 2019: We Already Know Who’s Going To Win!

saratoga living has a thing about attempting to predict the future. Well, at least when it comes to horse races. You might remember that we chose Good Magic to take home the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Well, look, he came in a close second, which means that had you boxed your exacta with Justify, you would’ve been a winner. And then we tried to predict the results of the 2019 Kentucky Derby. No dice there, but the show-winner, Tacitus, is our experts’ pick for the coveted Midsummer Derby at Saratoga Race Course. Check out our expert panel’s advice below.

Maximum Security

“Simply the best three-year-old out there! I bet him on Kentucky Derby Day—but had my winning trifecta stripped because of the disqualification. If he goes in the Travers, look for him to win by at least five lengths.” –Joe “Woody” Wood, Master Barber at Woody’s Barbershop and amateur handicapper

Tacitus

“I’ll put my money on Tacitus from the Bill Mott barn. He ran a solid fourth in the Derby (elevated to third via the DQ) and would’ve likely won the Belmont Stakes given a better trip.” –Brien Bouyea, saratoga living Sports Editor and Communications Director at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Tacitus

“I’ll select Tacitus, who performed well in the Triple Crown events for trainer Bill Mott. He’s in good hands with Bill and always seems to deliver a solid race. It just might be Tacitus’ turn on Travers Day.” –Michael Veitch, Saratoga horse racing historian and author (and co-author, with Bouyea, of The Travers: 150 Years of Saratoga’s Greatest Race)

Tacitus

“Tacitus had a less-than-ideal trip in the Kentucky Derby, when he was forced wide before coming with a good late run, and he couldn’t have been any wider in the Belmont Stakes while Sir Winston rode the advantageous inside lane. The well-bred Tacitus is definitely due a good trip or two, and he just might get one in the Travers Stakes this summer at Saratoga.” –Dan Illman, Executive Producer/Host, DRFTV