Dave Matthews Band Postpones Summer Tour, Including Two Dates At SPAC

Local Dave Matthews Band fans will have to wait until next summer to enjoy the band’s annual two-day, mini-residence at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

In a note to fans posted on the band’s website today (May 4), the band said: “We are disappointed to announce, that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will be moving all of our 2020 summer dates to the summer of 2021. We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority.”

Don’t go tearing up or burning your front-row tickets just yet. The band said that tickets pre-purchased for this summer’s gigs will be honored at next summer’s shows. The band has already updated its tour page to include its two SPAC dates, July 10 and July 11, on the 2021 schedule. “We are incredibly grateful for all of our fans who come out to see us every summer and will miss seeing you all,” says the band statement. “For now, we will keep everyone in our hearts and minds until we can be together again.”