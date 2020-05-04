fbpx

Dave Matthews Band Postpones Summer Tour, Including Two Dates At SPAC

The band's two SPAC dates, scheduled for July 10-11, have been moved to next year, with pre-purchased tickets being honored.

Dave Matthews Band at SPAC on July 12 in 2019. (Francesco D'Amico)

Local Dave Matthews Band fans will have to wait until next summer to enjoy the band’s annual two-day, mini-residence at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

In a note to fans posted on the band’s website today (May 4), the band said: “We are disappointed to announce, that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will be moving all of our 2020 summer dates to the summer of 2021. We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority.”

Don’t go tearing up or burning your front-row tickets just yet. The band said that tickets pre-purchased for this summer’s gigs will be honored at next summer’s shows. The band has already updated its tour page to include its two SPAC dates, July 10 and July 11, on the 2021 schedule. “We are incredibly grateful for all of our fans who come out to see us every summer and will miss seeing you all,” says the band statement. “For now, we will keep everyone in our hearts and minds until we can be together again.”

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 