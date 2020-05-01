Death Wish Coffee To Open First Standalone Storefront On Broadway In Saratoga (Exclusive)

Those craving a highly caffeinated dose of positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic are about to get their wish. Saratoga Living has learned that Death Wish Coffee, makers of the “World’s Strongest Coffee,” will be opening a new storefront for its renowned coffee products and merchandise at 260 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Previously headquartered in Ballston Spa, the location just south of Congress Park will also serve as the local coffee roasters’ new home office.

“Our original plan before COVID-19 was to have our storefront ready to go by May,” says Shannon Sweeney, marketing manager at Death Wish Coffee. “We physically moved into the [new] office the day most of the state was ordered to work from home.” Though the retail space still needs to be renovated and stocked, Sweeney says that once the Death Wish crew gets the go-ahead and feels safe and comfortable returning to work, they’ll finish transforming the storefront, which will double as its office’s lobby. They’ll also have more details on an opening date then.

When it does open, Death Wish’s first standalone store in Saratoga will not be a coffee shop, per se, but rather a location to pick up the company’s different signature products, including various roasts in one pound and five pound bags, K-Cups and cold brew and instant coffee offerings. Merchandise like t-shirts, hats and mugs will also be available. “We wanted to have a place where our community could stop by, say hi and stock up on coffee,” says Sweeney. “Having a space right on Broadway is the perfect location to do this, and we’re excited to share our beautiful office with the community.”

Originally founded in the basement of Saratoga Coffee Traders in 2012—where Death Wish once shared a storefront—the local small business has long had an outsized impact on the Spa City and, indeed, the nation, winning a coveted 2015 Super Bowl advertisement contest and even rocketing its freeze-dried coffee up to the International Space Station. And the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t stopped Death Wish from finding creative ways to impact the community while spreading its unique brand. In partnership with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Death Wish recently launched its own “Broke, Not Busted” campaign selling two different humorous, COVID-themed t-shirts to financially help Capital Region service industry workers.

“Since day one, the Capital Region has been nothing but supportive of our company and helping us get to where we are today,” says Sweeney. “A lot of that community is now left wondering when they’ll receive their next paycheck. So we knew we had to step in and help out.” The “Broke, Not Busted” program has a goal of raising $75,000, with all proceeds being distributed between the Chamber of Commerce, Brewnited and local businesses and establishments. Launched on April 29, the campaign’s already sold more than 2,000 shirts, with more orders coming in.

While managing the fundraiser remotely has been rewarding, Sweeney says that she and the Death Wish team are looking forward to getting back to work in the Spa City. “Saratoga Springs has always felt like home to us as a company,” she says. “It will feel great to be back.”