Dorinda Medley Day 2019: More Scenes From The Best Of Everything Brunch Party

The Harris Company dials in their photos from the October 6 party at Prime at Saratoga National.

Baritone Garrett Obrycki from Opera Saratoga serenades Dorinda with "The Way You Look Tonight." (The Harris Company)
Saratoga Living
HCO1

Dorinda Medley and 'saratoga living' Editor in Chief Richard Pérez-Feria on the red carpet. (The Harris Company)

HCO2

Dorinda being interviewed by a reporter for 'The Saratogian.' (The Harris Company)

HCO3

Dorinda and Taylor Rao from Two Buttons Deep. (The Harris Company)

HCO4

Dorinda and Taylor Rao from Two Buttons Deep. (The Harris Company)

HCO5

Dorinda being interviewed on the red carpet. (The Harris Company)

HCO7

Dorinda and Megan Baker from Baker Public Relations. (The Harris Company)

HCO8

Dorinda and Megan Baker from Baker Public Relations. (The Harris Company)

HCO9

(The Harris Company)

HCO10

Dorinda being interviewed on the red carpet. (The Harris Company)

HCO11

Dorinda enjoying the decorations at Prime at Saratoga National. (The Harris Company)

HCO12

The Harris Company's photo/boomerang booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO13

The Death Wish Coffee Truck. (The Harris Company)

HCO14

The Young Living essential oils booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO15

The Complexions Spa For Beauty & Wellness booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO16

The Bare booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO17

The Mama Mia's booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO18

The Gnome Serum Booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO19

The Harvey's booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO20

DJ Anthony B provided the tunes. (The Harris Company)

HCO21

The Prime booth. (The Harris Company)

HCO22

Richard Pérez-Feria and Dorinda being filmed by Bravo crews. (The Harris Company)

HCO23

Guests gather around the fire pit and One Sweet Delivery's s'more station. (The Harris Company)

HCO24

Nicolle from Our Tiny Nest and a friend. (The Harris Company)

HCO25

Dorinda addresses the crowd. (The Harris Company)

HCO26

Interim Mayor Michele Madigan proclaims October 6 Dorinda Medley Day! (The Harris Company)

HCO27

Baritone Garrett Obrycki from Opera Saratoga serenades Dorinda with "The Way You Look Tonight." (The Harris Company)

HCO28

Dorinda and her mother, Diane Cinkala. (The Harris Company)

Days after saratoga living‘s Best Of Everything event with special guest Dorinda Medley, we can’t stop thinking about all the fun we had! So, we’re reliving the day with this beautiful photo gallery by The Harris Company, featuring scenes from the red carpet, the exclusive VIP pre-party, the party tent and of Dorinda being honored with a proclamation declaring October 6 “Dorinda Medley Day in Saratoga Springs.” For more information about the event and for even more photos by saratoga living photographer Katie Dobies, click here.

saratoga living would like to thank our presenting sponsor, Falcon Club, and co-sponsors, Ianniello Anderson, Gnome Serum and Julie & Co. Realty.

