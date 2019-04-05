fbpx

The Brook Tavern Serves Up ‘The Yaddo’ For Its ‘Next Great Saratoga Cocktail’ Entry

The historic spot nods its head to the famed artists' retreat with an sweet and spiced apple-and-vodka creation.

The Brook Tavern
(Dori Fitzpatrick)

I wanted to add to the conversation about the “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” with a crisp, subtly bold cocktail that pays homage to Saratoga Springs and our surrounding region. This inspired “The Yaddo”—a nod to the equally bold artists who stay at Saratoga’s famed artists’ retreat. Also, I think we can all appreciate the vast variety of apples and honey found in our region, so I created my own apple and spiced bitters and apple-honey simple syrup to give this cocktail the sweetness it deserved.

Mixologist: Damian D’Arpino
Bar: The Brook Tavern
Cocktail: The Yaddo

The Yaddo

Ingredients

2oz. Barr Hill Vodka (or any floral gin)
1/2 oz. Elderflower liqueur
3-4 dashes Apple and spiced bitters*
1 oz. Apple-honey simple syrup**
1/2 oz. Fresh lemon juice

Instructions

Combine vodka, elderflower liqueur, bitters, simple syrup and lemon juice in a shaker glass with ice. Shake and strain in a chilled stem glass of your choice. Garnish with a lemon twist and enjoy!

*The Brook Tavern’s apple and spiced bitters recipe:

8 oz. 100-proof vodka of choice
6 Apple peels
1 Cinnamon stick
4 Cloves
1 Lemon peel

Let sit for 8-10 days. Then drain into a good reusable, sealable container.

**The Brook Tavern’s apple-honey simple syrup recipe:

1 Lemon peel
1 c. Local organic honey
1 c. Saratoga Natural Spring Water (flat)
4 oz. Organic apple concentrate

Simmer to half volume.

Staff Report

