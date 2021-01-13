New Druthers Location Set to Open in Clifton Park

Every Capital Region mac and cheese lover knows that Druthers has truly mastered the art of pairing pasta and ooey-gooey goodness. And, luckily for them, Druthers’ signature macs have only become more available in recent years, as its owners have expanded their brewery/restaurant empire from Saratoga to locations in Albany and Schenectady. But, for the last nine years, those mac-heads who live in the 50 square miles known as Clifton Park have been utterly left out.

Not for long, though. According to the Albany Business Review, the Town of Clifton Park has signed off on the local franchise’s plan for a fourth location, which will be located on the corner of Southside and Maxwell Drives near Clifton Park Center. The new location will feature 9,300 square feet of restaurant space with seating for 239 customers, an 800-square-foot covered patio with seating for 48 and a 1,600-square foot enclosed patio with seating for 100. Oh, but that’s not all. Add on a 2,300-square-foot outdoor bar pavilion with 50 seats and 40,000 square feet of outdoor space with 100 seats, and you’ve got the perfect place for you and 536 of your closest friends to grab a bite (obviously, COVID restrictions will be in place until further notice). The outdoor space will also have room for live events.

Druthers is planning on beginning construction on the space this spring, but has yet to announce when the Clifton Park location will officially open.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.