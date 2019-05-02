Eat ADK Restaurant Week Comes To The Northcountry

The fourth Eat ADK Restaurant Week is coming to the Adirondack region May 2-9. The event, founded in 2015 by Professor Joe Conto of Paul Smith’s College, celebrates local food and beverage establishments as well as culinary art and exploration. Diners can enjoy $15, $20 or $30 three-course meals at more than 35 restaurants in Lake Placid, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Wilmington, as well as several events throughout the week such as culinary classes, live music and wine tastings. For a full list of participating restaurants, and their Restaurant Week menus, see below.

Well Dressed Foods

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

Desperado’s

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

Wyatt’s

Herschel’s

ADK Trading Post

Long Lake Diner

Eleanor’s Pasta Kitchen

P-2’s Irish Pub

Wiseguys Sports Bar and Grill

Campfire

Pickled Pig

Great Adirondack Brewing Company

Salt of the Earth Bistro

Red Neck Bistro

Lisa G’s

Delta Blue

Rudy’s Scar Bar and Grille

The ‘Dack Shack

Valcour Brewing

Lake View Deli

The Dancing Bear

Mis Amigos

Left Bank Cafe

Taverna

Blue Moon Cafe

Bitters & Bones

Adirondack Hotel

Long View Lodge

Adirondack Alps at the Lake Clear Lodge

Liquids & Solids

Turner’s Pizza

Amado

Purple Saige

Caffé Rustica

Generations Tap & Grill

Top of the Park

Interlaken Inn