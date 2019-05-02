Eat ADK Restaurant Week Comes To The Northcountry

The fourth Eat ADK Restaurant Week is coming to the Adirondack region May 2-9. The event, founded in 2015 by Professor Joe Conto of Paul Smith’s College, celebrates local food and beverage establishments as well as culinary art and exploration. Diners can enjoy $15, $20 or $30 three-course meals at more than 35 restaurants in Lake Placid, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Wilmington, as well as several events throughout the week such as culinary classes, live music and wine tastings. For a full list of participating restaurants, and their Restaurant Week menus, see below.
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
Great Adirondack Brewing Company
Adirondack Alps at the Lake Clear Lodge