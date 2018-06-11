Eat Drink Saratoga Food Festival Upping The Spa City’s Block Party Ante

In my lifetime, I’ve loved many events: My best friend’s surprise sweet 16, senior prom with my high school crush, the enchanting SaratogaArtsFest Masquerade Ball at the Canfield Casino. But never in my 22 years of existence has there been an event so made for me. Heck, the first two words of this momentous affair are my two favorite things to do: eat and drink. That’s right, food fanatics, the inaugural Eat Drink Saratoga is coming to a parking lot near you this June (that is, The Saratogian’s lot on Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs).

The Eat Drink Saratoga concept was born of the memory of the popular Caroline Street Block Party, which was held every year in the 1980s and ’90s. Says event organizer Jillian Petercsak, whose husband, Brendan Dillon, co-owns Caroline Street’s Hamlet & Ghost: “I remember staring at this big, open parking lot across the street and thinking, ‘Let’s see if we can create this really cool event that will bring back the block party in a civilized way.’” Eat Drink Saratoga will bring together 40 breweries and cideries, 20 distilleries, 10 wineries and 15 local restaurants, including title sponsor Druthers Brewing (saratoga living is the official media sponsor). For $60, attendees will receive a $10 food voucher and be able to sample from every alcohol distributor—not to mention, get a souvenir sampling glass (very cool). The event will be held on June 30, with two sessions from 1-4pm and 5-8pm. Ten percent of all proceeds from Eat Drink Saratoga will be donated to the Saratoga County Children’s Committee (SCCC), which works year-round to meet the basic and emergency needs of underprivileged children.

So far, the response from local restaurants has been overwhelmingly positive. “It’s such a community event,” Petercsak says. “Everyone was just like, ‘Yeah, sign me up!’ before I could even explain what the details were.” I’m not gonna lie: That was pretty much my reaction too. Isn’t it yours? For more, go to eatdrinksaratoga.com.