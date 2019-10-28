Empire State Youth Orchestra To Celebrate 40th Anniversary At Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Music Director and Conductor Carlos Ágreda will lead the Empire State Youth Orchestra at its 40th Anniversary bash on November 2.

Music Director and Conductor Carlos Ágreda will lead the Empire State Youth Orchestra at its 40th Anniversary bash on November 2.

It’s time for your curtain call, Empire State Youth Orchestra (ESYO). After four decades of offering exceptional music training and performance opportunities to young musicians throughout the Capital Region and western New England, the ESYO will throw a 40th anniversary celebration at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall this Saturday, November 2.

The award-winning youth orchestra, which is based at Schenectady’s Proctors, will perform a program filled with classical fanfare, from Shostakovich’s Festive Overture to Die Fledermaus by Strauss II and Respighi’s Pines of Rome. The concert will also feature guest artist and principal cellist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Kenneth Olsen, performing Edward Elgar’s fiery Cello Concerto in E Minor. (Olsen grew up in Albany and is an ESYO alumnus.) ESYO Music Director and Conductor Carlos Ágreda will also give a pre-concert presentation about the four pieces on the program. Tickets are just $20, and can be purchased online.

In addition to the ESYO’s birthday celebration, there’s a lot more going on in Saratoga Springs and throughout the Greater Capital Region this week/weekend. Check out saratoga living‘s hand-curated list below.

Tuesday

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center will present its brew-inspired Science on Tap: The Science of Voting – A Revolution in Modern Political Campaigning at The Parting Glass in Saratoga (October 29)

Catch the Saratoga premiere of How to Tell a True Immigrant Story, a new 360-degree VR film set in the Spa City, as part of Caffè Lena’s In Their Own Words series (October 29)

Opera Saratoga begins its 2019-20 season with the 6th Annual Saratoga Sings! for Seniors tour at various senior centers in Saratoga County (October 29 through November 1)

Wednesday

Enjoy spooky drinks, cocktails and more at Saratoga City Tavern’s 3rd Annual Haunted House (October 30)

Thursday

For Halloween, Solevo Kitchen + Social in Saratoga will transform into the costume-themed Blackbeard’s Seafood House & Pirate Bar (October 31)

Don’t miss a special Halloween party featuring Hartley’s Encore and Bearly Dead and more at Putnam Place in Saratoga (October 31)

Jazz at the Spring presents a special Halloween concert with Dom Minasi and DTR Jazz at the Spring Street Gallery in Saratoga (October 31)

Friday

Northshire Bookstore is bringing award-winning children’s book author Kate DiCamillo to the Saratoga Springs City Center to present her new book Beverly, Right Now (November 1)

The US Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s preeminent jazz ensemble from D.C., will give a free concert at Albany’s Palace Theatre (November 1)

There will be plenty of fine and classic cars to admire all weekend during the Albany Auto Show at the Times Union Center (November 1-3)

Join raw food author, speaker and chef, Karen Ranzi, for an all-inclusive, three-day Women’s Health Retreat at the Hideaway Suites in Rhinebeck (November 1-3)

Saturday

Take part in a costumed “run-walk-roll” with the Joy US Foundation‘s Stronger Than Cancer Day throughout Downtown Saratoga (November 2)

The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will host its Annual Fall Arts Festival at the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury (November 2)

Capital District native and singer-songwriter Bob Warren will celebrate half a century of performing, with 50 Years of The Bob Warren Band at Saratoga’s Caffè Lena (November 2)

The Brooklyn Raga Massive, an artist collective of Indian-inspired music, is performing at the Hudson Opera House in Hudson (November 2)

Sunday

Anyone planning or thinking about upcoming nuptials in the near future won’t want to miss the 2019 National Museum of Dance Bridal Expo at Saratoga’s National Museum of Dance (November 3)

Get ready for some Caribbean rock with Haitian ensemble Ram, performing at Troy’s The Sanctuary for Independent Media (November 3)