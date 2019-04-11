fbpx

EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

(Billy Francis LeRoux)
View Gallery
22 Photos
Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-17_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-18_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-19_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-20_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-21_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-1_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-22_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-2_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-23_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-3_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-4_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-5_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-6_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-7_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-8_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-9_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-10_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-11_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-12_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-13_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-14_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

Saratoga Living
EXCLUSIVE Photo Gallery: Scenes From Aqueduct’s The Wood Memorial

'saratoga living' contributor Billy Francis LeRoux was down in Queens this past weekend for the Derby prep race.

Wood-15_Web

(Billy Francis LeRoux)

This past weekend saw the running of the Grade 2, $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack, one of the New York circuit’s Kentucky Derby prep races. The winner, Tacitus, with José Ortiz aboard, was following up a Tampa Bay Derby win in his three-year-old debut, and for the win, took home 100 Derby qualifying points. As the Daily Racing Form‘s Jay Privman notes, Tacitus’ trip earned him a career-high Beyer figure. “This was a roughly run race, and he was not immune to the trouble, but he prevailed to put himself squarely in the Derby picture,” says Privman.

As with all of the previous Derby prep races at Aqueduct, saratoga living has had our Contributing Photographer Billy Francis LeRoux onsite, snapping photos of the race—and everything else going on in the area. Take a look at his photos, shot exclusively for saratogaliving.com, above.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.