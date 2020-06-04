Facebook Group ‘518 Foodies’ Identifies Local Black- and Minority-Owned Restaurants to Support Right Now

Following the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25, supporters of a number of social justice groups, including the Black Lives Matter movement, have taken to social media to share information, resources and awareness about the state of racism and injustice in America. (It even compelled former president Barack Obama to take part a Zoom town hall on June 3.) One small piece of that effort has been a call to support black- and minority-owned businesses in towns and cities across the country—and it turns out that there are quite a few right here in the Capital Region.
So, how will you know where to place your next takeout order? In a June 1 post to the Facebook group 518 Foodies, a page where locals can post restaurant reviews and photos of their dinner or look for restaurant recommendations, a Facebook user wrote: “I’d like to support some black-owned businesses in the 518. Where do I start? Thanks!” More than 600 likes and 450 comments later, group members cobbled together a pretty comprehensive list of restaurants, from Albany to Saratoga Springs.
Below is a list of the Facebook group members’ recommendations. (Some may still be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.)
Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen
Albany
Southern/soul food
Alotta Empanada
Rotterdam
Empanadas
Artis Southern Cuisine & Steakhouse
Schenectady
Southern/steakhouse
Caribbean First Choice
Troy
Caribbean
D&M Jerk Center
Albany
Caribbean/Jamaican
Great Exbaketations By Chey
Albany
Bakery
Hamlet & Ghost
Saratoga
New American/Craft cocktails
Hot Spot Jamaican American Cuisine
Albany
Jamaican
Hott Stuff N Butta
Albany
Seafood and more
Irie Vybez
Albany
Caribbean
Juice Factory VII
Troy
Juice, smoothies and more
Juices Forever
Albany
Juice bar
Kenneth’s Taste Bud
Albany
Caribbean
Keobi Restaurant
Albany
African/Caribbean
Kitchen 216
Albany
Modern soul food
Natty’s Caribbean Cuisine & Pizzeria
Albany
Caribbean, pizza, chicken wings, fries and fish & chips
Roy’s Caribbean Restaurant and Sports Bar
Albany and Schenectady
Jamaican cuisine
Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro
Troy
Coffee shop/cafe
Stickies
Albany
Chicken wings/soul food
Troy Kitchen
Troy
Food court/lounge/bar/entertainment venue
Umana Restaurant & Wine Bar
Albany
Comfort food from around the world
VibeZ Bar & Lounge
Schenectady
Specializing in Caribbean
Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine
Schenectady
Southern/soul/comfort food