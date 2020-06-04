Facebook Group ‘518 Foodies’ Identifies Local Black- and Minority-Owned Restaurants to Support Right Now

Kizzy Williams-Francisco (at right), owner and chef at Allie B's Cozy Kitchen in Albany, with Natasha Pernicka, executive director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District. (Allie B's Cozy Kitchen/Facebook)

Following the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25, supporters of a number of social justice groups, including the Black Lives Matter movement, have taken to social media to share information, resources and awareness about the state of racism and injustice in America. (It even compelled former president Barack Obama to take part a Zoom town hall on June 3.) One small piece of that effort has been a call to support black- and minority-owned businesses in towns and cities across the country—and it turns out that there are quite a few right here in the Capital Region.

So, how will you know where to place your next takeout order? In a June 1 post to the Facebook group 518 Foodies, a page where locals can post restaurant reviews and photos of their dinner or look for restaurant recommendations, a Facebook user wrote: “I’d like to support some black-owned businesses in the 518. Where do I start? Thanks!” More than 600 likes and 450 comments later, group members cobbled together a pretty comprehensive list of restaurants, from Albany to Saratoga Springs.

Below is a list of the Facebook group members’ recommendations. (Some may still be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.)

Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen

Albany

Southern/soul food

Alotta Empanada

Rotterdam

Empanadas

Artis Southern Cuisine & Steakhouse

Schenectady

Southern/steakhouse

Caribbean First Choice

Troy

Caribbean

D&M Jerk Center

Albany

Caribbean/Jamaican

Great Exbaketations By Chey

Albany

Bakery

Hamlet & Ghost

Saratoga

New American/Craft cocktails

Hot Spot Jamaican American Cuisine

Albany

Jamaican

Hott Stuff N Butta

Albany

Seafood and more

Irie Vybez

Albany

Caribbean

Juice Factory VII

Troy

Juice, smoothies and more

Juices Forever

Albany

Juice bar

Kenneth’s Taste Bud

Albany

Caribbean

Keobi Restaurant

Albany

African/Caribbean

Kitchen 216

Albany

Modern soul food

Natty’s Caribbean Cuisine & Pizzeria

Albany

Caribbean, pizza, chicken wings, fries and fish & chips

Roy’s Caribbean Restaurant and Sports Bar

Albany and Schenectady

Jamaican cuisine

Spill’n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro

Troy

Coffee shop/cafe

Stickies

Albany

Chicken wings/soul food

Troy Kitchen

Troy

Food court/lounge/bar/entertainment venue

Umana Restaurant & Wine Bar

Albany

Comfort food from around the world

VibeZ Bar & Lounge

Schenectady

Specializing in Caribbean

Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine

Schenectady

Southern/soul/comfort food