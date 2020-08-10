fbpx

Fasig-Tipton Cancels Saratoga Fall Sale, Moves It to Maryland

The Thoroughbred auctioneer cited Governor Cuomo's travel advisory as the reason for the move.

Fasig-Tipton
Fasig-Tipton's October sale has been canceled. (Fasig-Tipton)

The COVID-19 crisis has claimed yet another horse-related event in Saratoga Springs. Due to New York State travel restrictions, Fasig-Tipton has canceled its Saratoga Fall Sale, which was originally scheduled to take place in the Spa City on October 20. It will instead combine the auction with its Midlantic December Mixed and Horses of Racing Age sale, which is to be held December 7-8 in Maryland.

This is now Fasig-Tipton’s second major Saratoga sale to be canceled this year, along with the famed Saratoga yearling sale that was supposed to take place this past July.

“The current travel advisory requirements make it virtually impossible for many buyers from out of state to attend an auction in Saratoga,” said Fasig-Tipton President Boyd Browning. “We do not know what the duration or scope of the New York Travel Advisory will be in October. Combining our Saratoga Fall and Midlantic December sales into a two-day auction in Maryland is the prudent and logical course of action at this point in time.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has required all individuals traveling to New York, from 35 states and territories he’s placed under a travel advisory, to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the state. These include many states that have an interest in horse racing, such as Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, California and Texas.

The Midlantic sale is set to take place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, MD.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 