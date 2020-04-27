fbpx

Fasig-Tipton Cancels ‘The Saratoga Sale’ This August Due To COVID-19

The Thoroughbred auctioneer announced that the Saratoga Sale would be consolidated with two others on April 27.

Terence Collier
Fasig-Tipton's August Saratoga Sale has been cancelled. (Fasig-Tipton Photo)

Saratoga’s summer horse racing season was just dealt a major blow. Thoroughbred auctioneer Fasig-Tipton announced today (April 27) that it had consolidated its July, Saratoga and New York Bred yearling sales into one selected yearling auction—the 2020 Selected Yearlings Showcase—to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, September 9-10, at its Lexington, KY headquarters. The decision was based on the continued disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Twenty-twenty has been a difficult year so far, and we are all being forced to make decisions that we never envisioned having to make,” said Fasig-Tipton President Boyd Browning. “We waited as long as possible to come to these determinations, conducting our due diligence to ensure that we make informed decisions that are in the best interests of our buyers and sellers.”

The world-renowned Saratoga Sale, which annually brings in a panoply of top Thoroughbred owners to the Spa City to purchase the top future talent in horse racing, just last year broke records with two yearlings finding hammer-prices of $1.5 million apiece. During last year’s sale, 135 yearlings sold for a staggering $55,547,000.

“Our two Saratoga auctions are tied closely to the [Saratoga Race Course] meet,” said Browning. “We desperately want to see a traditional Saratoga race meet as much as anyone. However, the details for the race meet—including whether spectators will be permitted—are understandably not finalized. We are at a point in time where we must provide our sellers with a definitive schedule so that they can make sales plans for their yearlings.”

Fasig-Tipton did note that its The Saratoga Sale, along with its July and NY Bred Selected Yearling Sale would return to their traditional dates in 2021. The company intends to host the remainder of its 2020 auction calendar as scheduled, including its upcoming Midlantic Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale on June 29-30 in Timonium, MD.

The auctioneer also said it would be offering a group of selected New York Bred yearlings as part of the Saratoga Fall Mixed Sale, which is still set for October 20 in Saratoga.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 