Get A Free Copy Of ‘Saratoga Living’ Or ‘Capital Region Living’ With Takeout Or To-Go Meals

Fancy a copy of 'Capital Region Living' with a heaping plate of deliciousness from Alexis Diner in Troy? We've got you covered. (Alexis Diner)

Fancy a copy of 'Capital Region Living' with a heaping plate of deliciousness from Alexis Diner in Troy? We've got you covered. (Alexis Diner)

Even though Downtown Saratoga Springs is a virtual ghost town at the moment (let’s all work together to stop COVID-19’s spread in time to save our beloved Saratoga summer!), you’ll be happy to know that Saratoga Living and our sister magazine, Capital Region Living, are still being distributed far and wide throughout the city and greater Capital District.

“How is this happening?” you might be asking. With every takeout or to-go order you purchase from the wonderful area restaurants (and bookstore!) below, you’ll get a free copy of Saratoga Living or Capital Region Living magazine. (Because we know you’re probably going to have a little extra time to read while hunkered down during these crazy times.) Look out for Saratoga Living‘s current issue, which pays tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Lake Placid Winter Olympics (and the “Miracle On Ice” hockey game), and Capital Region Living‘s “People and Places” Besties results (the first in a series of two Besties issues).

Capital Region Living

Alexis Diner in Troy (you’ll get one copy included in every to-go order)

Duncan’s Dairy Bar in Troy and Chez Mike in East Greenbush (you can grab a copy at their to-go stations when you pick up your takeout food)

Saratoga Living

Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga (a copy will be included in every single Northshire book delivery the shop makes)

30 Lake (a copy will be included with all takeout orders)

The Palette Cafe (a copy will be included in every pickup order)

The Adelphi Hotel (a copy will be included in super-fancy takeout orders from the Blue Hen and Salt & Char)

Of course, keep your eyes peeled for brand-spanking-new issues of Capital Region Living on April 2 and Saratoga Living on April 11. And stick to saratogaliving.com for daily updates.

Own a restaurant or other shop offering takeout or to-go orders and want to provide a value-add (i.e. our magazines!) to your customers? Contact Tina Galante (tina@saratogaliving.com) for more information.