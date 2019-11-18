Get A Jump On The Holiday Season With A Host Of Events In And Around The Capital Region

It's already time to start thinking about the holidays in the Capital Region. This weekend, especially!

Thanksgiving is closing in—and that means so are Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Yes, the holiday (shopping!) season is off to the races, and here in the Capital Region, we’ve got a slew of events to help fill our week/weekend with holiday spirit.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, November 22 will be the opening of the Great Escape’s Holiday in the Lodge. The Queensbury theme park will convert its lodge space into a North Pole-inspired wonderland complete with dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees and a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus (as well as access to the indoor waterpark where it’s always a balmy 82 degrees).

For those seeking an epicurean holiday experience, the Albany Police Athletic League is hosting its annual multi-day A Taste of the Holidays. This two-day holiday “feastival” takes place in Albany’s Washington Park and kicks off on Saturday, November 23, with the 4th Annual Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival, followed by the opportunity to chow down on chilis and soups during the 6th Annual Chili, Chowder and Soup Festival on Sunday, November 24.

Also on Sunday will be the 2019 Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom in Troy. Holiday bargain hunters will be able to browse from more than 50 regional crafters and vendors, and the first 100 shoppers are automatically entered into a drawing for a special door prize. Also, expect a number of fun raffles, a bake sale and lots of food.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without parades. There are three big ones this weekend: the 2019 Schenectady Holiday Parade through Downtown Schenectady (November 23); the 7th Annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade in Greenwich (November 23); and the South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade, beginning at Feeder Dam Road and State Route 9 (November 24).

Looking to avoid the holiday rush? saratoga living‘s got you covered with our list of hand-picked happenings below.

Monday

The Zero Abuse Project, along with the Saratoga Center for the Family, will host a town hall called Courageous Conversations, Critical Choices at SUNY Empire State College in Saratoga (November 18)

Catch a screening at Albany’s Palace Theatre of Joe Cocker: Mad Dog & Englishmen, a 1977 concert film featuring famed blues/rock singer Joe Cocker (November 18)

Tuesday

Pint Size Saratoga is throwing its 2nd Annual Saratoga Friendsgiving Potluck: Lil Ma’s Feast! (November 19)

Take part in the New York League of Women Voters 100th Birthday Celebration at R.S. Taylor & Sons Taproom in Saratoga (November 19)

Wednesday

Want to enjoy Thanksgiving early? Head over to the 2019 Annual Holiday Thanksgiving Celebration at the Holiday Inn Saratoga Springs (November 20)

Get ready to make some magic at Wizardfest, a popup, cosplay, wizard-themed event at Crossgates Mall in Albany (November 20)

Thursday

Support Gateway House of Peace during the 6th Annual Thanks-For-Giving GALA at Longfellows Restaurant in Saratoga (November 21)

Yaddo President Elaina Richardson talks with James Beard Award-winning food critic Adam Platt about his work, The Book of Eating: Adventures in Professional Gluttony, at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga (November 21)

Friday

For those heading down to Hudson this weekend, get in some gift shopping at the Basilica Farm and Flea Holiday Market 2019 (November 22)

Skidmore’s Beatles tribute concert, Beatlemore Skidmania 2019, will present three performances this weekend at the college’s Arthur Zankel Music Center (November 22)

Enjoy a folk song fundraiser with Alan Chartock & The Berkshire Ramblers at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (November 22)

Savor an evening of classic blues presented by veteran musicians John Primer and James Armstrong at The Linda in Albany (November 22)

Join members of the Olde Saratoga Paranormal Group for a Public Ghost Hunt of the Canfield Casino in Saratoga (November 22)

Catch Given To Fly, a Pearl Jam tribute band, plus The Otherside at Putnam Place in Saratoga (November 22)

Don’t miss Groovin’…Rock Legends of the Vietnam War, a veteran’s benefit concert, at The Egg in Albany (November 22)

Saturday

Country group Tompkins Drive Band will be performing at Vapor Nightclub in Saratoga (November 23)

The Albany Center Gallery presents its annual Art Deco Gala at the Renaissance Albany Hotel (November 23)

The Kicker Arenacross & Freestyle MotoCross Show is returning to Albany’s Times Union Center (November 23)

A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian about the Earth’s water supply called Water/Ways opens at the Chapman Historical Museum in Glens Falls (November 23 through January 5)

Manticore presents a tribute to the music of Emerson, Lake & Palmer at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls (November 23)

Sunday

Some early holiday shopping can also be done in Rhinebeck during the Sinterklaas Artisan Craft Fair at the Rhinebeck Town Hall (November 24)

Grammy-winning, folk legend Loudon Wainwright III will perform a set a the Park Theater in Glens Falls (November 24)