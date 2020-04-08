fbpx

Governor Cuomo: New York Sees Second Straight Single-Day Record For COVID-19 Deaths

Cuomo reported the "terrible" news during his daily press conference on April 8.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Unfortunately, there’s even more bad news to report for New York State, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In his daily press briefing on April 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced another single-day record had fallen for COVID-19 deaths in the state, up from 731 on April 6 to 779 on April 7.

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s grim news, previously the single-day record for COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. The number of hospitalizations is still trending down, noted Governor Cuomo, but the recent spike in deaths is likely due to the fact that many of the initial COVID-19 patients, who were put on ventilators and have been on them since, are just now beginning to die. (Cuomo has directed flags to be flown at half-mast in the state in honor of those that have been lost to the virus.)

Governor Cuomo also made mention of the fact that a higher percentage of COVID-19 deaths in New York City has been occurring in minority communities. “It always seems that the poorest people pay the highest price,” said Cuomo. And the numbers don’t lie: 34 percent of the total COVID-19 deaths in New York City have hit the Hispanic community, while 28 percent have hit the African-American community. (Outside of New York City, Hispanics and African Americans account for just 14 percent and 18 percent of overall deaths, respectively; obviously, that has to do with population density.)

To that previous point, Governor Cuomo noted that he’d ordered more testing and research on why minority communities had been so adversely affected, and that he’d asked SUNY Albany’s President Dr. Havidán Rodríguez to head up the effort, with the help of the New York State Health Department and nonprofit organization Northwell Health. “Let’s learn these lessons now,” said Cuomo.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

