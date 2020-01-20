5 Great Ice Bars And Winter-Themed Events Hitting The Capital Region This Weekend

The Sagamore Resort's popular Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge kicks off this weekend. (The Sagamore Resort)

The freak respite of warm weather that hit the Capital Region last weekend feels like it was months ago at this point, as new freezing temperatures and snow have settled in. Lucky for us here in Upstate New York, though, we love our cold weather—and this weekend will bring a bevy of winter-weather fun, including ice bars and winter festivals to help embrace the new deep freeze.

Right here in Saratoga Springs, there are two big events this weekend where the frozen masses can pop in and grab a warm cure for their latest bout of cabin fever. On Saturday, January 25, the Great Nor’easter Winter Beer Fest will be hitting the Saratoga Springs City Center from 2-6pm. In addition to a souvenir tasting glass, this wintry beer celebration includes more than 50 craft beers to sample from, plus a chance to meet and greet brewers and owners from at least 20 different breweries. Just a few blocks away on the same day, starting at 6:30pm (perfect timing to make it a twofer), the Adelphi Hotel is throwing its Dead of Winter Spirit Experience with hors d’oeuvres, live food stations, cash bar and spooky presentations by Ray and Kira Feurstein of Other Worlds Energies Lab, a paranormal scientific research group.

Head about 45 minutes north of Saratoga and enjoy the kickoff to The Sagamore Resort’s rollout of its 2020 Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge. Running this Friday and Saturday, January 24-25 and next weekend, January 31-February 1, this annual affair of exquisite ice sculptures and ice bars will feature a Roaring Twenties theme for the new decade. Also running this weekend and next weekend will be the Adirondack Brewery’s popular Funky Ice Fest in Lake George Village, which will show off its new “Frozen Forest” for patrons to explore. Or, to get your blood pumping, enjoy some skiing, food and drink specials, snow wagon rides and live music during West Mountain’s Snow Fest 2020 in Queensbury on January 25.

And that’s not even the complete list of sub-zero happenings this weekend. Take a look at saratoga living‘s hand-curated calendar below.

Monday, January 20 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

As part of MLK Saratoga, there will be a Dr. King CommUNITY Commemoration Program at Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church

New York State’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Observance will begin at 10am at Albany’s The Egg



Troy Children’s Chorus will perform a Dr. MLK, Jr. Day Celebration Concert at Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library

Take part in some LEGOs-themed fun during the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s annual Kids Day

Tuesday, January 21



The Rochmon Record Club will meet at Caffè Lena to listen to and discuss Janis Joplin’s iconic 1971 album Pearl



Wednesday, January 22

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his new international tour “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” to Albany’s Times Union Center

Thursday, January 23



Irish-American roots musicians We Banjo 3 will be playing two shows at Caffè Lena

Visit Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery for the launch of Roommate: Living with Tang Art, the museum’s new art loan program for students

Learn the ins and outs of publishing as acclaimed author Courtney Maum discusses her new book Before and After the Book Deal at Rhinebeck’s Oblong Books & Music

Friday, January 24

This weekend and next weekend, enjoy specialty cocktails and warm bites to eat during the Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn Resort Lake George

The New York State Writers Institute presents a Tribute to Toni Morrison, a film screening and remembrance at Page Hall in UAlbany’s downtown campus

Don’t miss Afrobeats Live with Teni and The G4 Boyz at the Palace Theatre in Albany

Enjoy some Comedy After Dark at the Park Theater in Glens Falls with headliner and “Mystery Science Theater 3000” host Jonah Ray

iTheatre Saratoga will present an Agatha Christie World Premiere Mystery at Saratoga Arts this weekend and next weekend

Saturday, January 25

The Saratoga Central Catholic School’s 7th Annual Winter Gala will be held at the Holiday Inn Saratoga

The Saratoga Automobile Museum is throwing its first-ever Kids Gala, which will raise money for the museum’s Distracted Driving program

Saxophone legend and Berklee alum Sam Kininger will bring his band along with Hartley’s Encore to Putnam Place in Saratoga

Warm up during the 5th Annual Schenectady Soup Stroll 11am-4pm in Downtown Schenectady

Get a good meal and a handcrafted souvenir bowl at Saratoga Clay Arts Center’s 9th Annual Chili Bowl Fundraiser

Join Mystery Science Theater 3000 host Jonah Ray at Proctors in Schenectady for a live discussion and a screening of Weird Al Yankovic’s cult classic comedy UHF!

Hip hop artist Fetty Wap is coming to the Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park with special guest Untouched

Sunday, January 26

The 20th Annual Capital Region’s Premier Wedding Show will be held at the Hall of Springs and the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga

Soon-to-be brides and bridesmaids also shouldn’t miss The Falls Winter Bridal/Vendor Show in Hudson

TOMFEST, a celebration of the life of local musician and artist Tom D’Ambrose, will be taking place at Troy’s The Hangar on the Hudson