Group Reservations For Saratoga Race Course’s New 1863 Club Will Be Available On March 21

The three-story club, which makes its debut this summer, will feature a range of hospitality options, including luxury seating and an event space. 

1863 Club
An architectural rendering of the completed 1863 Club at Saratoga Race Course. (NYRA)

Going to the races in Saratoga Springs this summer is about to get a whole lot more luxurious. Group reservations for Saratoga Race Course‘s brand-new 1863 Club will be available this Thursday, March 21, starting at 10am. The state-of-the-art, three-story facility, near the racetrack’s finish line, features a number of luxury amenities and seating options, perfect for the jet-set. “The 1863 Club will be a tremendous addition to Saratoga Race Course, offering fans an unparalleled race day experience synonymous with a world-class sporting venue,” said Lynn LaRocca, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer of the New York Racing Association (NYRA). “We encourage racing fans to take advantage of this opportunity to experience the 1863 Club during its inaugural season.”

Group reservations will be available for all three floors of the new building. The Rail—the club’s first-floor banquet space—offers table seating for up to 500 guests and will feature spectacular views of the track, not only through floor-to-ceiling windows, but also its own private, outdoor viewing area on the trackside apron. The second floor, which is accepting full-space reservations, is a dedicated event space with a capacity of about 100, with a swanky walkout balcony overlooking the track. Living the high life is the goal on the third floor, which offers five different luxury suite options, accommodating 30-55 guests each, all fully furnished with private balconies and access to an exclusive, suite-level bar and lounge. Perhaps best of all, Club 1863 is totally climate controlled and equipped with a full-service kitchen.

1863 Club
(NYRA)

Located on the Clubhouse turn at Saratoga Race Course, the 1863 Club’s name honors the year of the first organized Thoroughbred races took place here in Saratoga. (Instead of 40 days, like the 2019 summer schedule, that first meet in August 1863 lasted just four days.)

In addition to offering group and full-space reservations, partial space hospitality options at the 1863 Club will become available on Thursday, March 28. Prices range from $140/person at the first-floor restaurant all the way up to $27,500 for a second-floor rental on Travers Day. All reservations will be processed through the NYRA Box Office by phone at (844) NYRA-TIX. For more information, visit nyra.com.

Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

