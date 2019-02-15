Saratoga Race Course 2019: NYRA Announces Full 40-Day Racing And Stakes Schedule

And they’re off! Or at least soonish. NYRA announced on Friday, February 15, the full schedule for the 2019 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course, which will feature a total of 76 stakes races across 40 racing days, with the 150th running of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Stakes and the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney Handicap as the centerpieces of what will no doubt be another incredible racing season at Saratoga.

Due to potential interference from construction at Belmont Park, this year’s summer meet will start a week earlier than usual—featuring five races, instead of the usual six, per week (with two dark days)—running from Opening Day on Thursday, July 11, through September 2 (Labor Day), giving fans a full eight weeks of races. And even though it’ll be the same number of races, there are quite a few new stakes coming to the race course this summer.

Whitney weekend will feature a couple of firsts this year, including the inaugural $750,000 Saratoga Oaks on Friday, August 2, in addition to the first running of the $1 million Saratoga Derby on Sunday, August 4 (both races will be broadcast live on Fox Sports). In between these two exciting new races on Saturday, August 3, will be the famed Whitney Handicap, a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the BC Classic, followed by the Grade 1, $500,000 Longines Test Stakes.

This year will also highlight the historic 150th running of the Travers Stakes on Saturday, August 24, with seven stakes in just one day, including six Grade 1 races. The Travers will come in the middle of the pack, following the Grade 1, $850,000 Sword Dancer Turf; the Grade 1, $700,000 Personal Ensign Distaff; and the Grade 1, $500,000 Ketel One Ballerina Filly & Mare Sprint. After the Travers will be the Grade 1, $600,000 Forego and the Grade 1, $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, with the Grade 2, $400,000 Ballston Spa rounding out the card.

Also on the docket this season are a few more firsts for Saratoga Race Course. Previously run at Belmont Park as the Rockville Centre, the new $100,000 Rick Violette, a six-furlong sprint for New York-bred juveniles, will be run at Saratoga on July 17. The stakes race is named after the late Richard A. Violette, Jr., former president of the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (NYTHA). The $100,000 Stillwater, previously held at Belmont as the Lynbrook, is also making its debut at Saratoga on July 18, in addition to the $100,000 Galway on August 11.

It may be February, but start dusting off the fancy hats and summer blazers. Soon, racing season will be upon us. Check out the full racing and stakes schedule below:

Week 1

Thursday, July 11

Schuylerville, Grade 3, $150,000

Quick Call, Grade 3, $100,000



Friday, July 12

Forbidden Apple, Grade 3, $150,000



Saturday, July 13

Diana, Grade 1, $500,000

Sanford, Grade 3, $150,000



Sunday, July 14

Coronation Cup, $100,000

Week 2

Wednesday, July 17

Rick Violette, $100,000



Thursday, July 18

Stillwater, $100,000



Friday, July 19

Lake George, Grade 3, $150,000



Saturday, July 20

Coaching Club American Oaks, Grade 1, $500,000

Caress, $200,000



Sunday, July 21

Shuvee Handicap, Grade 3, $200,000

Week 3

Wednesday, July 24

Honorable Miss Handicap, Grade 2, $200,000

New York Stallion Series, $150,000



Thursday, July 25

A. P. Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase, Grade 1, $150,000

John Morrissey, $100,000

Friday, July 26

Curlin, $100,000

Saturday, July 27

Jim Dandy, Grade 2, $600,000

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, Grade 1, $350,000

Bowling Green, Grade 2, $250,000

Sunday, July 28

Amsterdam, Grade 2, $200,000

Week 4

Wednesday, July 31

New York Stallion Series, $150,000

Shine Again, $100,000

Thursday, August 1

Birdstone, $100,000

Friday, August 2 – Fasig-Tipton Racing Festival

Saratoga Oaks, $750,000

National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame, Grade 2, $200,000

Alydar, $100,000

Saturday, August 3

Whitney, Grade 1, $1 million

Longines Test, Grade 1, $500,000

Fasig-Tipton Lure, $100,000

Fasig-Tipton De La Rose, $100,000

Troy, Grade 3, $200,000

Sunday, August 4

Saratoga Derby, $1 million

Fasig-Tipton Waya, Grade 3, $200,000

Adirondack, Grade 2, $200,000

Week 5

Wednesday, August 7

Evan Shipman, $100,000

Mahony, $100,000

Thursday, August 8

Saratoga Dew, $100,000

Friday, August 9

Tale of the Cat, $100,00

Saturday, August 10

Fourstardave Handicap, Grade 1, $500,000

Saratoga Special, Grade 2, $200,000

Sunday, August 11

Galway, $100,000

Week 6

Wednesday, August 14

Bolton Landing, $100,000

Thursday, August 15

Union Avenue, $100,000

Friday, August 16

Skidmore, $100,000

Saturday, August 17

Alabama, Grade 1, $600,000

Lake Placid, Grade 2, $200,000

Smart N Fancy, $100,000

Sunday, August 18

Summer Colony, $100,000

Week 7

Wednesday, August 21

John’s Call, $100,000

Thursday, August 22

Riskaverse, $100,000

New York Turf Writers Cup, Grade 1, $150,000

Friday, August 23 – Saratoga New York Breeders’ Showcase Day

Albany, $250,000

Fleet Indian, $200,000

Funny Cide, $200,000

Seeking the Ante, $200,000

West Point, $150,000

Yaddo, $150,000

Saturday, August 24 – Travers Racing Festival

Runhappy Travers, Grade 1, $1.25 million

Sword Dancer, Grade 1, $850,000

Personal Ensign, Grade 1, $700,000

Forego, Grade 1, $600,000

Ketel One Ballerina, Grade 1, $500,000

H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, Grade 1, $500,000

Ballston Spa, Grade 2, $400,000

Sunday, August 25

Better Talk Now, $100,000

Week 8

Wednesday, August 28

With Anticipation, Grade 3, $150,000

Thursday, August 29

P. G. Johnson, $100,000

Friday, August 30

Lucky Coin, $100,000

Saturday, August 31 – Woodward Racing Festival

The Woodward, Grade 1, $750,000

Glens Falls, Grade 2, $250,000

Prioress, Grade 2, $250,000

Saranac, Grade 3, $200,000

Sunday, September 1

Spinaway, Grade 1, $350,000

Monday, September

Runhappy Hopeful, Grade 1, $350,000

Bernard Baruch Handicap, Grade 2, $250,000