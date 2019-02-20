Saratoga Beer Week: What You Need To Know About The 60-Plus Beer-Themed Events Taking Place In The Spa City

Saratoga's Druthers Brewing Co. location, will be taking part in this year's Saratoga Beer Week. (Terri-Lynn Pellegri)

Who said going out and having a few drinks doesn’t count as a winter activity? For those of you non-teetotalers out there, Saratoga Beer Week is upon us, and there are more than a few libation-related events to take part in.

The week-long festival of brews and beer-themed events officially kicked off on February 18 with a free Yuengling Dart Tournament at the Caroline Street Pub. In addition to 60-plus special events at several dozen restaurants, bars and other businesses across the Spa City and beyond, Saratoga Beer Week will showcase local brewing talent, including Saratoga’s own Druthers Brewing Company, Unified Beerworks of Ballston Spa and Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady.

Saratoga Beer Week’s signature events will once again be taking place at the Saratoga Springs City Center. First up, on Thursday, February 21, will be Whiskey Night from 7-9pm. Sample a diverse range of whiskeys, and enjoy delicious foods and live music (tickets are $60). Get your fill of cider samples on Friday, February 22, at Saratoga Beer Week’s 4th annual Cider Night from 6-9pm. Sample ciders from more than 30 cideries from across the country, all the while enjoying live music and food for purchase (tickets are $35). And closing out Saratoga Beer Week is the 8th Annual Saratoga Beer Summit on Saturday, February 23. This year’s summit features an incredible selection of more than 160 craft beers produced by 80-plus breweries from the Spa City and far beyond. General admission tickets are still available ($45), which include three hours of beer sampling from 1-4pm or 5-8pm; VIP tickets ($65), which include an extra hour of early access sampling (12-4pm), as well as a commemorative hat and a $5 food voucher, are also available. All ticket purchases to these three events include a complimentary souvenir sampling glass.

Take a look at the schedule for the rest of Saratoga Beer Week below. All events listed without a price are free!

Wednesday, February 20

Berben & Wolff’s Vegan Beer Dinner – 6pm at Pint Sized, event info.

Ommegang Brewery Tasting and Keep the Pint Night – 6pm at Beer Wine Pizza (BWP), event info

Brewery Game Room Takeover – 5pm at Sinclair Saratoga, event info

Kona Luau – 6pm at Saratoga City Tavern, event info

Best Of The Midwest with Founders and Great Lakes – 6pm at Spa City Tap & Barrel

Happy Hour Sampling – 4pm at Wheatfields

#HAIRCUT Release Party – 7pm at Cantina

Harpoon Brewery’s Rec. League Launch – 5pm at Caroline Street Pub

Ommegang Sampling – 6pm at BWP

Captain Lawrence Randall Program – 5pm at The Factory

Artisanal Sampling – 6pm at Kraverie

RS Taylor & Sons Beer Dinner – 5pm at Hattie’s

Common Roots Can Jam – 5pm at the Brentwood Hotel, event info

Thursday, February 21

Sloop Keg Party and Tap Takeover – 8pm at Pint Sized, event info

Happy Hour at Racing City Brewing Co. – 4pm at Racing City Brewing Co., event info

Magic Hat Brewery Tasting and Keep the Pint Night – 6pm at BWP, event info

IPA Tasting at Harvey’s! – 6pm at Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar, $12

Northway Brewing Food Pairing – 6pm at Kraverie

Peak Maine – 6pm at King’s Tavern

“Share A Legend” Happy Hour – 6pm at Saratoga City Tavern

Dragon’s Milk Sampling – 4pm at Minogue’s Malta

#HAIRCUT Sampling – 4pm at Eddy’s Beverage Inc.

Meet the Brewers of Brown’s Brewing Co. – 5pm at The Mercantile Kitchen and Bar

Beer and Cheese Pairing – 4pm at Olde Bryan Inn

Brewery Rep Karaoke – 8pm at Saratoga City Tavern

Adirondack Brewery 20th Anniversary Party – 6pm at Saratoga City Tavern

Be a Hero Kickoff – 6pm at BWP

Brooklyn Brewery Night – 9pm at Caroline Street Pub

Comfort Kitchen Beer Lunch – 12pm at Comfort Kitchen, $45, event info

3rd Annual Women of Beer – 6pm at Spa City Tap and Barrel, event info

Friday, February 22

Equilibrium Can Release & Tap Takeover – 5pm at Pint Sized, event info

ALL Beer Trivia Night – 6pm at Racing City Brewing Co., event info

RS Taylor Brewery Tasting: Q&A with the Brewer – 6pm at BWP, event info

Northway Beer Pong! – 7pm at Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

Lagunitas Silent Disco Party – 9pm at Sinclair Saratoga, event info

Peak Organic: Keep The Pint – 6pm at The Local

Paradox Tap Takeover – 6pm at Jacob & Anthony’s

Paradox Tap Takeover – 8pm at Caroline St Pub

Goose Island Cornhole Tournament – 6pm at Bailey’s Saratoga

Pong Shot for Swag – 6pm at Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

EBI Beverage Sampling – 3pm at EBI Beverage

Dragon’s Milk Sampling – 4pm at Minogue’s Saratoga

Magic Hat Sampling – 8pm at Putnam Place

Fiddlehead Friday – 7pm at Saratoga City Tavern

Ommegang Sampling – 5pm at EBI Beverage

RS Taylor & Sons: Meet the Brewers – 6pm at BWP

Dragon’s Milk Sampling – 4pm at Minogue’s Saratoga

Sloop Brewing Happy Hour – 5pm at Peabody’s

Saturday, February 23rd

Staff Pick Saturday plus Haze Chamber Psych Rock DJ Nite – 12pm at Pint Sized, event info



Guinness Takeover – 7pm at Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar, $7

Pre-Summit Brunch – 10am at Saratoga City Tavern

Guinness Ripple Night – 8pm at Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

Labatt Citra – 8pm at The Ice House

Sunday, February 24th

Farmer’s Hardware Hangover Brunch – 10am at Pint Sized, event info