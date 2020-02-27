Hamlet & Ghost’s Executive Chef To Mix It Up On Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Here’s to hoping this Saratogian makes the cut. Saratoga Springs’ restaurant, Hamlet & Ghost, is set to host a special viewing party—complete with appetizers and conversation—on Tuesday, March 3, in honor of its Executive Chef Michele Hunter, who’ll be appearing on a pre-taped episode of the Food Network show Chopped.

For the uninitiated, Chopped‘s recipe goes a little something like this: Four chefs show off their culinary skills by competing in three rounds (typically appetizer, entrée and dessert). They’re given mystery ingredients used to create these meals that are then evaluated by a panel of three judges. It’s hosted by Ted Allen, the “food and wine connoisseur” on the OG Queer Eye series, and the winner heads home with the championship title and $10,000.

Hunter’s no novice, and she has the, er, chops to prove it. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America, and for her dishes at Hamlet & Ghost, focuses on sourcing the freshest ingredients from local farmers markets. Prior to joining the trendy restaurant, Hunter worked as the executive pastry chef at The Adelphi Hotel, among other local restaurant-related gigs.

“It’s exciting to see Michele compete on one of the most challenging cooking shows on television,” says Brendan Dillon, owner of Hamlet & Ghost. “Just her participation shows her skill as a chef. We are excited for people to see her skill, passion and creativity in the kitchen. We are so proud of her for taking on this challenge.”

While the watch party’s official kickoff isn’t until 8pm, with the show airing at 9pm, Hamlet & Ghost will be hosting its normal happy hour from 5 – 6:30pm, if you want to get there early to snag a barstool seat. Who knows? You could be celebrating a potential Chopped winner a few short hours from then.