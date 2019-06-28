HBO Show ‘Succession’ Returning To The Capital Region And Looking For Extras In Albany

Albany’s going to be making a cameo on a hit television show. HBO series Succession will be returning to Upstate New York early next week to film scenes for Season 2 of the show, which premieres on August 11. And film crews are still in need of extras. Earlier this week, Grant Wilfley Casting, a talent agency based in New York City, put out an open call for non-union, Capital Region actors looking to do some paid background work on the show. So get your résumés together, Saratogians!

This is the second time in as many months that HBO producers have filmed scenes from the show in Upstate New York. From April 23 to May 3, the show’s production team hired around 200 locals to work as extras for scenes shot at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury (transformed in the show to the “Brightstar Adventure Park”) and the Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid. “We had a great experience with HBO when they shot up here last month,” says Adirondack Film Commissioner Andrew Meader. The commission is an independent nonprofit that works to bring more TV production crews to the Capital Region and surrounding areas. “The easier we make it for them, the more likely they are to come back,” says Meader.

Film crews for Succession will be in Albany shooting indoor and outdoor scenes on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2. The show’s currently looking for men and women, ages 18 and older, for a number of roles including politicians, journalists and “news types.” Those hoping to score a little screen time must have full-day availability for any work dates and should not have already appeared in a separate shoot for Season 2 of the series.

Succession‘s first season earned high praise from critics as well as a number of prizes, including a BAFTA Award for Best International Series and a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement.

The series follows the intrigues and bitter infighting of Logan Roy, a media and entertainment tycoon, with his four children, who contemplate the company’s future after their aging father has retired. The show features Emmy-winning actor, and Columbia County resident, Brian Cox as the ruthless patriarch of the Roy family.

Local actors and Succession fans interested in participating in the Albany shoot should send an email to locations@gwcnyc.com. Include contact information, availability and a current headshot.