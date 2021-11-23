The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Coffee Connoisseur

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

1. Ethiopia Banko Gotiti Natural | Stacks Espresso Bar | $21

There’s no substitute for good coffee, and this one from Albany café Stacks Espresso Bar is one of the best in the world.

2. Carter Move Mug | fellowproducts.com | $30

This mug is not only designed to carry your coffee, but also to amplify the experience of drinking it, with a wide mouth and wineglass-like lip.

3. Greg Montgomery Caffè Lena Print | Caffè Lena | $50

Brighten up your favorite Saratogian’s home with this timeless print of the Spa City’s OG folk joint (and coffeehouse!) by renowned Saratoga artist Greg Montgomery.

