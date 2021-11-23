fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 3 Gifts for the Coffee Connoisseur

Matt Pfeifer selects some locally made beans, a coffee-specific mug and a Caffé Lena print.

Ethiopia Banko Gotiti Natural from Stacks Espresso Bar

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living's Holiday Gift Guide You Didn't Know You Needed.

1. Ethiopia Banko Gotiti Natural  | Stacks Espresso Bar | $21

There’s no substitute for good coffee, and this one from Albany café Stacks Espresso Bar is one of the best in the world.

Carter Move Mug from Fellow Products

2. Carter Move Mug | fellowproducts.com | $30

This mug is not only designed to carry your coffee, but also to amplify the experience of drinking it, with a wide mouth and wineglass-like lip.

Greg Montgomery Caffé Lena Print

3. Greg Montgomery Caffè Lena Print | Caffè Lena | $50

Brighten up your favorite Saratogian’s home with this timeless print of the Spa City’s OG folk joint (and coffeehouse!) by renowned Saratoga artist Greg Montgomery.

Meet the Gift Guru!

Matt Pfeifer cofounded Saratoga coffee club Upstate Coffee Collective and drinks a lot of joe.
