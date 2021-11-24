fbpx

The Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Gifts From the COVID Gift Curators

Our (home) gym rat, pandemic dog dad, cheese wiz and social distance–loving outdoor man have your gift-giving needs covered.

The Aeron Design Cheese Slicer/Cutter

For the (New) Cheese Wiz

Aeron Design Cheese Slicer/Cutter | amazon.com  | $9.99

This’ll be the last cheese slicer you’ll ever buy. Period.

Luxury picnic by Golden Garden Parties

Luxury Picnic | @goldengardenparties on Instagram | dm for pricing

Schenectady’s Golden Garden Parties travels to beautiful locations all over the Capital Region to set up gorgeous table-scapes for private picnics—charcuterie boards included.

Cheese board by Pine and Plaid on Main

Custom Cheese Board | @pine_and_plaid_on_main on Instagram | starting at $25

This Amsterdam-based small business can create food-safe wooden boards in any size and shape.

Meet the COVID Gift Curator!

Brie Iannotti shares her first name with a delicious cheese…and her @thecharcutebrie biz was born during the pandemic.

For the (Home) Gym Rat

The Inertia Wave Solo

Inertia Wave Solo | inertiawave.com | $119.95

This is a portable conditioning and resistance tool that works kind of like the battling ropes you see at the gym. It’s a full-body workout packed into a portable 2.6 pounds.

Men’s running shoe from iRun Local

Men’s Hoka Bondi 7 | iRun Local | $150

These shoes are excellent for running: They’re as comfy as an athletic shoe can be and provide amazing support for the main muscle groups you work on while jogging.

Booty bands from Max Level Fitness

Max Level Booty Bands | Max Level Fitness | $30

Take your at-home squats, hip-thrusters and glute bridges to the next level with this three-pack of light, medium and hard resistance bands.

Meet the COVID Gift Curator!

Adam Wierbinski is a UAlbany offensive lineman–turned–fitness coach.

For the Pandemic Dog Dad

Pig ear from Primal

House Smoked Pig Ears | Primal | $2/ear

Nikka goes crazy for the smoked pig ears from Primal. The photo says it all.

Saratoga Dog Walkers’ Mid-Day Pack Program

Mid-Day Pack Program Walk | Saratoga Dog Walkers | $25/walk or $100/week

A walk with the most famous pack in Saratoga is a gift for both man and man’s best friend. Fun bonus: The pup will probably make an appearance on the famous @saratogadogwalkers Instagram page.

Portable dog paw washer

Dexas Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Washer | amazon.com | $9.90

Having a dog during the Upstate New York winter is a recipe for a dirty house. This paw washer is the best defense against a muddy puppy.

Meet the COVID Gift Curator!

Dan Graham has been the proud father of Nikka the Pitbull since April 2020.

For the Social Distance–Loving Outdoorsman

Hammock from Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company

Eagles Nest Outfitters Singlenest Hammock | Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company  | $49.95

Forget about finding flat ground and fiddling with pesky tent poles when camping. Instead, pair this hammock with straps and a tarp for the perfect gift for nature lovers.

Signal Multi-Tool from Leatherman

Signal Multi-Tool | leatherman.com | $119.95

With 17 functions—including plying, hammering, safety whistling and carabining—this
multi-tool is all you need for a trip into the backcountry. (Well, not exactly; you should also bring food, water and shelter.)

Helinox Chair Zero from Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company

Helinox Chair Zero |  Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company | $119.95

Weighing in at only 1.1 pounds, this simple chair holds up to 260 pounds worth of worn-out backpacker.

Meet the COVID Gift Curator!

Tyler Krupa cleaned Eastern Mountain Sports out of inventory last summer.
