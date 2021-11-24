The Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Gifts From the COVID Gift Curators

These gifts are part of Saratoga Living‘s Holiday Gift Guide You Didn’t Know You Needed. Check saratogaliving.com every day until Black Friday for more gifts for every “type” of Saratogian on your list.

For the (New) Cheese Wiz

Aeron Design Cheese Slicer/Cutter | amazon.com | $9.99

This’ll be the last cheese slicer you’ll ever buy. Period.

Luxury Picnic | @goldengardenparties on Instagram | dm for pricing

Schenectady’s Golden Garden Parties travels to beautiful locations all over the Capital Region to set up gorgeous table-scapes for private picnics—charcuterie boards included.

Custom Cheese Board | @pine_and_plaid_on_main on Instagram | starting at $25

This Amsterdam-based small business can create food-safe wooden boards in any size and shape.

For the (Home) Gym Rat

Inertia Wave Solo | inertiawave.com | $119.95

This is a portable conditioning and resistance tool that works kind of like the battling ropes you see at the gym. It’s a full-body workout packed into a portable 2.6 pounds.

Men’s Hoka Bondi 7 | iRun Local | $150

These shoes are excellent for running: They’re as comfy as an athletic shoe can be and provide amazing support for the main muscle groups you work on while jogging.

Max Level Booty Bands | Max Level Fitness | $30

Take your at-home squats, hip-thrusters and glute bridges to the next level with this three-pack of light, medium and hard resistance bands.

For the Pandemic Dog Dad

House Smoked Pig Ears | Primal | $2/ear

Nikka goes crazy for the smoked pig ears from Primal. The photo says it all.

Mid-Day Pack Program Walk | Saratoga Dog Walkers | $25/walk or $100/week

A walk with the most famous pack in Saratoga is a gift for both man and man’s best friend. Fun bonus: The pup will probably make an appearance on the famous @saratogadogwalkers Instagram page.

Dexas Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Washer | amazon.com | $9.90

Having a dog during the Upstate New York winter is a recipe for a dirty house. This paw washer is the best defense against a muddy puppy.

For the Social Distance–Loving Outdoorsman

Eagles Nest Outfitters Singlenest Hammock | Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company | $49.95

Forget about finding flat ground and fiddling with pesky tent poles when camping. Instead, pair this hammock with straps and a tarp for the perfect gift for nature lovers.

Signal Multi-Tool | leatherman.com | $119.95

With 17 functions—including plying, hammering, safety whistling and carabining—this

multi-tool is all you need for a trip into the backcountry. (Well, not exactly; you should also bring food, water and shelter.)

Helinox Chair Zero | Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company | $119.95

Weighing in at only 1.1 pounds, this simple chair holds up to 260 pounds worth of worn-out backpacker.

