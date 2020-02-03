5 More Sizzling Ice Bars And Winter-Themed Events To Enjoy This Weekend in The Capital Region

The For William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George is where to enjoy a Polar Ice Bar this weekend. (Aerial Pros)

Another wintry week, another excuse to get out of the house and have a little fun. If that’s your temperature right now, then you’re in luck, because a slew of new fun ice bars and winterfest-y events are blanketing the Capital Region this weekend. Get ready to dance those winter blues away.

Ice bar-hunters can start their journey in the Glens Falls/Lake George area. Take part in the first-ever Doc’s Patio Ice Bar on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 at Doc’s Restaurant in Glens Falls, which will feature barbecue grilling, handcrafted cocktails and, at the Park Theater right next to Doc’s, live music by the Villalobos Brothers and local band The Minivans. Or you can enjoy the second-to-last weekend of the Ice Bar (also February 7-8) at the Gaslight in Lake George Village, which will be offering specialty hot drinks, cocktails, wood-fired pizzas and live music on a heated patio. On the same days, and also in Lake George, don’t miss a chance to participate in an annual favorite, the Polar Ice Bar at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. In addition to plenty of warm food and beverages, Shawn Kelly from Q101.7 will entertain attendees on Friday while local favorite Rich Ortiz performs on Saturday.

As for those seeking a slightly chiller vibe, head just 20 minutes south of Saratoga Springs to The Mill on Round Lake, where it’ll be celebrating its 4th Annual Fire & Ice Bar February 7-8. For the next two weekends at this local hangout, enjoy ice cornhole and ice shuffleboard, plus lots of cozy fire pits and hot chocolate cocktails to keep warm. Also, about half an hour east of the Spa City will be the Heart of Winter Party 2020 at Gather in Greenwich. This one-day event from 6-9pm on February 7 will feature lots of sweets, glasses of bubbly and a performance by Washington County-based chamber music group Music From Salem.

Though not technically an ice bar, Soundbar Saratoga, a new lounge and live music venue on Caroline Street, will also be celebrating its grand opening on February 7, with music by local party band Cryin’ Out Loud and lots of giveaways.

Of course, there’s more than just ice bars this week and weekend. Check out saratoga living‘s handpicked list of must-see events below.

Monday, February 3

Join a Monday Morning Meditation, along with coffee, pastries and more, at Walt & Whitman in Saratoga

The NY State Writers Institute presents a conversation and Q&A with author and cardiologist Dr. Sandeep Jauhar at UAlbany’s Page Hall

Tuesday, February 4



Donate blood or volunteer your time during the February blood drive for Nick’s Fight To Be Healed Foundation at the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park

Don’t miss the opening reception for a 2020 Juried Skidmore Student Exhibition at Skidmore’s Schick Art Gallery

Wednesday, February 5

Celebrate healthy living during the 6th Annual Health & Wellness Luncheon from 11:30am – 1pm at the Holiday Inn Saratoga Springs

Accomplished poet Carol Graser will lead this month’s Poetry Open Mic at Caffè Lena

Thursday, February 6

Catch a screening of the documentary SCREENAGERS: Growing up in the Digital Age at the Saratoga Independent School

Skidmore College’s English Department has sponsored An Evening with Benjamin Dreyer, author of the New York Times-bestselling book, Dreyer’s English, at the Tang Teaching Museum

Popular singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau will be playing two shows at Caffè Lena in Saratoga

The NYS Writers Institute will present a conversation with National Magazine Award-winning essayist Wesley Yang about his 2018 book The Souls of Yellow Book

For those heading down to Manhattan, catch the latest in fashion during New York Fashion Week presented by The SOCIETY

Friday, February 7

Those folks with a sweet tooth will be in heaven during the 7th Annual Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest from 6-9 pm in Downtown Ballston Spa

Sign up for the 2020 Saratoga Fat Bike Rally starting on Roosevelt Drive in Saratoga Spa State Park

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany

“Translations,” a new exhibit showcasing the works of talented regional artists, will host its opening reception at the Albany Center Gallery

The Pride Center‘s Romaine Brooks Art Show will present John Anthony Frederick’s beautiful exhibit “Paris Streets and Sky”

The New Colossus, a play directed and co-written by Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), portraying 12 immigration tales in different eras, will be at Proctors’ Mainstage Friday and Saturday

The 40th Annual Times Union Home Expo will be offering a little of everything for your home needs all weekend at the Albany Capital Center

John Cariani’s Love/Sick, a play about the highs and lows of romantic love, will be on stage at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck February 7-16

Don’t miss Matilda The Musical Friday and Saturday at Maple Avenue Middle School in Saratoga

Saturday, February 8

Get your PJs ready for Ballsfest’s Second Annual Pajama Party at the Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga

Chance The Rapper brings his “The Big Tour” to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan

Soulful folk masters The Wood Brothers will perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany

Get ready to taste hundreds of different wines from around the globe during the Brooklyn Wine Fest at the Brooklyn Expo Center

Dr. Jah & The Love Prophets will be throwing a Bob Marley B-Day Bash at Putnam Place in Saratoga

Prepare for Brewmageddon Beer Festival 2020 at the Frog Alley Brewing Company in Schenectady

The 2nd Annual Forever Young Fashion Show presented by Stitched Fashion will be hosted at the historic Hudson Opera House in Hudson

Vote on which ten-minute play is the best during Art in the Public Eye’s 24-Hour Play Fest (short plays written, memorized and staged in just one day) at Glens Falls’ Charles R. Wood Theater

Sunday, February 9

For National Pizza Day—yes, that’s a thing—Gennaro’s Pizza in Saratoga will be giving away free New York-style cheese slices from 11am to 3pm

Supreme jazz vocalist and five-time Grammy winner Dianne Reeves will perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

The famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their newest gravity-defying basketball show, “Pushing the Limits,” to Albany’s Times Union Center

Enjoy live, creative performances of The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favorites at Albany’s The Egg